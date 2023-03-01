Avril Lavigne shares sultry bedroom photos from Paris following Mod Sun's emotional statement on their split The couple split after nearly a year-long engagement

Avril Lavigne is staying distracted and busy as she grapples with the aftermath of her break-up from her former fiancé, fellow singer Mod Sun.

The two first became engaged in Paris back in April 2022 – Mod, 35, proposed with a heart-shaped ring – after first meeting in January 2021, and released a joint single titled Flames the same month.

Following their split – and Mod dishing out on the break-up on his Instagram – the Complicated singer, 38, has jetted off to Paris for a well-deserved vacation.

Avril is one of many stars, influencers, and creatives that arrived in Paris earlier this week for Paris Fashion Week, and she did not hesitate to get some great, sultry photos perfect for the aftermath of a break-up.

The Canadian musician took to Instagram to share a slew of snapshots from her Parisian bedroom, officially marking the beginning of her single girl era.

The first shot is a close-up of her in bed, looking straight into the camera and putting her classic, emo-esque dark liner look on full display.

The star struck the perfect balance between edgy and sultry

As the camera zoomed out for other photos, it reveals Avril is wearing nothing but a black, oversized t-shirt, with latex, thigh-high boots.

"I'm not doing [expletive] today," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to flood her with compliments galore in the comments section, writing: "This screams so new era to me omg," and: "Excuse me? Sorry mommy? Sorry mommy? Sorry," as well as: "OH MY GOD HOW CAN YOU BE THIS GORGEOUS," plus another fan added: "Killing it."

Mod was supported by his fans after he opened up about his tough week

Her photos come just one day after her ex-fiancé first opened up on his own Instagram page about their relationship ending, and how much his life changed so quickly.

Mod (his real name is Derek Rya Smith) wrote: "In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken."

