Pete Davidson's car crash with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders - what happened? The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were involved in a car crash in Los Angeles

The week didn't get off to a great start for Pete Davidson, who was involved in a mild car crash as the weekend came to a close.

The comedian was in Los Angeles' Beverly Hills neighborhood when the car he was in crashed into a fire hydrant.

The fender bender took place Saturday evening, and he was with his girlfriend and Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

TMZ was the first to report the crash, which People later confirmed. According to the former outlet, the former Saturday Night Live cast member, 29, was behind the wheel. HELLO! has reached out for comment.

TMZ also reports that the actor was driving at a high speed and lost control of the car, prompting him to accidentally go over the curb and hit the fire hydrant.

Neither Pete nor Chase, 26, were injured. A police officer revealed to People that a fellow officer responded to a report about the crash, which allegedly occurred around 11pm.

Chase and Pete have been spotted together several times since late 2022

The couple – who were co-stars on the 2022 thriller Bodies Bodies Bodies also starring Rachel Sennott, Maria Bakalova, and Lee Pace – first sparked romance rumors months after the release of their film, in late 2022.

Pete split from Kim Kardashian in August of 2022, – they began dating around the time the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live in October of 2021 – and he was first romantically linked to Chase after the two were spotted attending a New York Rangers game in December, though they were with their fellow co-star, Rachel.

The couple recently attended the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 in Florida

Around the same time, the actor was seen on various dates with model Emily Ratajkowski, though their alleged romance was short-lived.

In 2023, Pete and Chase have continued to be spotted together on multiple occasions, including having lunch in New York City, visiting Universal Studios in Los Angeles, and even taking a vacation together in Hawai'i.

