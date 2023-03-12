Strictly's Helen Skelton stuns in figure-flattering denim dress

We can always count on Helen Skelton to deliver some serious sartorial flair, and on Saturday, the presenting whizz resembled a denim dream in the most gorgeous dress.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old dazzled her followers with a stunning selection of photos giving centre stage to her retro frock. In the sunlit snaps, Helen looked positively glowing as she cosied up to TV star Sara Davies.

Embracing the spring sunshine, Helen rocked a button-down denim dress complete with ruffles galore and a waist-cinching belt. A pair of nude pointed heels added some glamour to her presenting outfit, whilst a bold red lip and a sleek bun completed Helen's oh-so-chic getup.

In her caption, the former Blue Peter presenter told her followers: "Fun couple of days keeping the seat warm @bbcmorninglive alongside some top wing women… @saradaviescc @jmanrara @laurenmayoakley @drpunamkrishan @drranj @thecomplainingcow @mattallwright…"

Helen looked flawless

She continued: "Got to celebrate @ariellefree and her epic achievement, bumped into @elliesimmonds and @kerrykatonay7 saved herself a trip to the docs [heart eye emoji]."

The star posed up a storm

Fans adored Helen's denim look, with one writing: "I need that dress you look fab," whilst a second gushed: "Looking beautiful as always."

A third noted: "Have to say you have a real and tangible glow and radiance about you that you've never had before! It speaks volumes," and a fourth praised Helen's presenting skills, sharing: "You have a magical natural presenting talent Helen… that is genuinely so full of totally authentic niceness and kindness."

Helen also celebrated little Elsie on IWD

Helen's jaw-dropping fashion moment comes after the Strictly star celebrated International Women's Day with an uplifting post. In honour of the global holiday, Helen took to her Instagram Stories with a touching tribute praising all the special women in her life.

Alongside her heartwarming montage of photos, Helen penned: "Wasn't going to… just a little nod to some of the amazing women I am lucky to have in my life… too many to mention all but god there are some great women out there…"

