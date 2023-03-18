Eamonn Holmes supported by fans as he approaches 'difficult' milestone

Eamonn Holmes will have a difficult Mothering Sunday this year, as he marks the first one without his own mum, Josephine, who sadly passed away in November.

Ahead of what will be a hard time for the GB News presenter, he shared a clip from last year's Mother's Day when he shared a newspaper interview that he did where he explained how much he loved his mum and what she meant to him. You can watch her moving reaction in the clip below…

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes' mum reacts to sweet interview

Loading the player...

In a touching caption, Eamonn penned: "This is my first year without a mother on Mother's Day. But I did an interview last year where I said how much I loved her.

"How glad I am I did. As you can see she seemed pretty happy. If you still have a Mum, give her a hug from me and don't forget her tomorrow."

READ: Eamonn Holmes reveals 'scary' realisation following tough year

His followers rushed to give the 63-year-old their support, as close friend Vanessa Feltz commented: "Sending you so much love. This is my 18th year without my beautiful mother. She was just 57 when she passed away. I miss her every day. Huge hugs my darling friend."

A second sadly sad: "Just lost my mum! Will be hard day tomorrow," while a third shared: "My lovely mum died on the 12th December so this is my first Mother's Day also without her. Thinking of all those who no longer have their beloved mums."

Eamonn and his late mum were very close

In a moving tribute to his mum last year, Eamonn penned: "My 4 amazing brothers and I said goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon. She's at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation."

LOOK: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes look so loved up in unearthed wedding photo

INSIDE: Ruth Langsford shares rare look at son Jack's 21'st birthday celebrations at home

He added: "We loved and will miss her so much. Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with holy water and wave goodbye. Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.