Exclusive: Working with Kate Moss - find out the supermodel’s words of wisdom

Kate Moss may still be one of the most sought-after supermodels in the world after three decades in the industry, but we love that the 49-year-old is still learning about herself, and remains down-to-earth in her everyday life.

Hard-working Kate pours her heart into her wellness business venture Cosmoss which allows her to share her favourite products, rituals and inspirations with the world.

Working closely with the British fashion icon is jeweller Amy Russell Taylor, and in an exclusive with HELLO!, she shares sweet details of working with the catwalk model and Kate’s words of wisdom to her that have spurred her on to aim for the stars.

Amy Russell Taylor collaborated with Kate Moss

Credit: Rhiannon Duffin

Collaborating together on pieces including crystal amulet necklaces, Amy applauds Kate for showing her great kindness in "opening her home" to her. She says: "Kate's energy is so warm and generous. She's very much a kindred spirit so just being around her is a kindness to my soul. Her company feels very familiar and everything she does seems to have an undercurrent of love."

At the top of her glittering career, the supermodel is a role model to so many women. Naturally Amy is no exception and she lifts the lid on what it has been like working with Kate. "Manifestation at its finest," she says.

Kate Moss is one of the most in-demand models in the world

Copyright: Patrick Hope

"I grew up in the 90's watching these magnificent women. Using what could be perceived as a weakness as their strength, I feel, had a fundamental impact on the opportunities that are available for women and mothers today. Once Kate started wearing my designs I said that one day I would design with her. I didn’t know how or what that would look like…I just knew I would!" Kate’s most inspiring words to Amy to date? "To always know who you are. Honour your morals and don't get lost in the noise," she says.

Kate's collaboration with jeweller Amy Russell Taylor

Copyright: Amy Russell

Kate has always been a champion of all women and she has been supporting Amy’s journey from the very beginning, starting off by gifting the products to her friends and family. It has had such an impact for Amy. "Kate shone a light on my work," she says.

"The world she lives in and the designers she has access to, the fact that she chooses to wear and gift my pieces shows the depth of her heart."

Speaking about why women should champion other women, Amy adds: "The bond that lies in understanding exactly what women go through, both good and bad, and the emotions behind those journeys is what should drive women to shine a light on each other. What an honour to play a part in someone's growth or success."

