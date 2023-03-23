Ruth Langsford dazzles skin tight skinny jeans for special birthday celebration

Ruth Langsford looked sensational on Monday, when she was spotted looking ultra glamorous in a pair of slick skinny jeans for her special birthday lunch.

Taking to her Instagram account with an exciting video, the former Good Morning Britain star, 63, was a vision in her all-black ensemble which featured a chic silk shirt and stylish leather jacket.

In the clip, Ruth and her friends could be seen wining and dining with her friends at James Martin's brand new Cotswold's restaurant, The Lygon Arms. See Ruth's glamorous celebrations in the video below.

WATCH: Ruth Langford's special birthday celebration

Captioning the post Ruth penned: "Celebrated my birthday with my girls @lucyalexandertv @louiseathenapr & @hungrywomancooks in the Cotswolds with lunch at @jamesmartinchef new restaurant at the @lygoncotswolds.

Ruth looked lovely for her special day

"Stunning building, gorgeous food & wine, sunshine & cocktails in the courtyard! The best time. We'll be back James! #birthday #celebrations #lygonarms #cotswolds."

The star was glowing in the update and completed her stylish look with the most perfect nude pink manicure, glamorous sunglasses and a face of camera-ready makeup.

Jack likes to stay out of the spolight

It was a weekend of double celebrations for the star, who not long before the fabulous update, shared the thoughtful Mother's Day present she received from her son Jack, 21, who bought her a personalised Cadbury's bar.

Jack, who likes to stay out of the public eye, is currently studying at university, having left the family home to begin his studies back in 2020.

Ruth has such a special bond with her mum

On the bar were the words: "I love you mum." Something else which couldn't go unnoticed was the elaborate array of cards on display.

The star also shared a heartfelt clip of her own mum dancing away in the kitchen. "Cheers to my wonderful mum," she wrote, before adding that she cooked up a delicious Sunday roast. The duo later played a game of Scrabble, which Ruth's 99-year-old mother appeared to win.

