GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spotted kissing in NYC Love is in the air!

Former GMA3 co-anchors, Amy Robach, 45, and T.J. Holmes, 50, were spotted sharing a tender kiss near a Manhattan subway station on Thursday, March 23.

The couple's display of affection came just days after they completed the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half marathon together.

As seen in pictures published by US Weekly Amy looked effortlessly chic as she donned a denim jacket over a black zip-up hoodie, black pants, black boots, and aviator-style sunglasses.

T.J. complimented her style with a black fuzzy vest over a long-sleeve white sweatshirt, black joggers, black sunglasses, and Balenciaga sneakers.

The pair had previously participated in last year's half marathon as GMA3 colleagues and friends, alongside Andrew, Amy’s husband since 2010.

The journalists caused a stir in November 2022 when they were photographed getting cozy.

Amy and T.J. were fired from their roles after their relationship came to light

Neither Amy nor T.J commented on their relationship status at the time, even though both were married – Amy to Andrew, 56, and T.J. to Marilee Fiebig.

Following the scandal, ABC removed the duo from the third hour of Good Morning America in December 2022.

In January, they officially left the network. ABC acknowledged their talent and commitment in a statement, expressing gratitude for their contributions.

The couple is going from strength to strength

Despite the career challenges, the couple’s relationship has continued to flourish.

T.J is in the process of finalizing his divorce from Marilee, 45, with whom he shares a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine.

The former CNN correspondent also has a son, Jaiden, and a daughter, Brianna, with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

Amy has two daughters, Ava and Annalise, with ex-husband Tim Macintosh. Annalise recently enjoyed some quality time with her stepfather, Andrew Shue, and his oldest son Nate. Shue also has two other sons, Aidan and Wyatt, with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

In the meantime, according to Page Six, Amy and T.J. are "aggressively pitching" ideas to the producers behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show, claiming their "chemistry" will be a huge draw for audiences.

While Amy and T.J. are yet to confirm any new TV roles, it's clear they love working together and their on-screen chemistry was a huge hit at ABC before they were fired earlier this year.

