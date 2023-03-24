Olivia Wilde accuses Jason Sudeikis of being 'underhanded' in shocking new court documents Olivia and Jason have two children, and split in 2020

Olivia Wilde has accused her estranged husband Jason Sudeikis of being '"underhanded" and acting "in bad faith," as the custody battle over their two children rages on.

The 39-year-old actress, who split from her partner Harry Styles earlier in 2022, has claimed the Ted Lasso actor is trying to "litigate her into debt," and alleged that Jason has been "plotting" behind her back to move their custody battle to New York's court system.

Olivia was served papers by Jason live on stage in 2020

Jason's request in August 2022 to have the case moved was rejected at the time, and he filed an appeal; TMZ confirmed that on Thursday March 23 that a second judge rejected his appeal.

The court documents, seen in the Daily Mail, are from Olivia's filing which was submitted ahead of a planned Friday March 24 hearing; the hearing has now been canceled following Thursday's ruling.

Jason, 47, and Olivia were pictured together at the end of January, seemingly in good spirits, as they were photographed in an embrace saying their goodbyes, however her filing reveals there were deeper issues they were working through.

"I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion. Instead I learned on January 10, 2023 that the entire time I was negotiating the parenting time schedule in California [Jason] was plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back," she allegedly wrote.

Olivia and Jason have two children

"Apparently he had learned that the court date for our first appearance was January 4, 2023 and purposefully did not advise me of it, nor did his lawyer advise my lawyers. Not knowing the date, neither I nor my lawyers appeared," she continued.

"[Jason's] underhandedness and bad faith in these proceedings is astounding. I am completely perplexed at why he believes that engaging in intimidation or trickery will serve him or our children's best interests."

Olivia has also claimed "Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing," while she can not.

"While the details of Jason's finances are presently unknown as he refused to substantively respond to basic discovery, she is aware that he is far wealthier than she is," the records allegedly read.

The pair split in 2020

The couple welcomed two children together over the span of their nine-year relationship, Otis Alexander, eight, and Daisy Josephine, six.

They began dating in 2011, and became engaged in 2013 although they ever married. Their split in 2020 shocked the entertainment world, and shortly after, the Booksmart director started dating her Don't Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles. Olivia and Harry split in 2022.

