Gwen Stefani excites fans with video of rarely-seen family member

Gwen Stefani joined her husband Blake Shelton on stage in Florida over the weekend, sharing a behind-the-scenes video, which gave a glimpse of a rarely sighted family member.

In the clip, Gwen posed in a head-to-toe white rhinestone outfit, complemented by her trademark red lip and a high ponytail Ariana Grande would be proud of, but it wasn't Gwen's showstopping look that captured her fan's attention. Watch the clip below, and see if you can spot what got her followers excited…

Eagle-eyed fans were excited to see Blake's beloved pet dog Betty in the background, writing: "I think that's Betty in the background," while another commented: "Y'all seen the dog!!"

Despite Gwen joining her husband on stage to perform together, the No Doubt singer's fans questioned if they were still together, with one asking: "Are they still together? Just curious you don't see them as often as before."

Gwen Stefani joined her husband Blake Shelton on stage

It's true that the couple has been spending less time together of late, but this is likely due to the fact that Blake is on the road with his Honky Tonk tour, recently opening up about missing his wife while being away.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight backstage at Birmingham, Alabama, he admitted the current long-distance situation is "terrible".

"Right now, they're having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there," he said of where he and his wife share a home. The singer endearingly added: "Not that anything bad is happening... but I know they're kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home."

Blake Shelton misses home while he's on tour

He explained that as much fun as he is having getting back on the road, he does try to limit the length of the tour so he can spend as little time as possible away from Gwen and his stepsons - the reason he too decided to step away from The Voice.

"I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I'm even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that's what I'm gonna do," he maintained.

Gwen and Blake first met on The Voice in 2014 and began dating the following year. The pair got married in July 2021, a year after getting engaged in lockdown.

