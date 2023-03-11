Gwen Stefani's surprising new video gets fans talking as she prepares for UK tour Gwen will perform in the UK in June 2023

Gwen Stefani bounces around the stage like an energizer bunny - and she got fans hopping with excitement on March 10 when she shared a series of clips of her performing live on stage and teased that she couldn't "wait to sing w/ u so so soooon".

The videos, all taken from recent years, saw her rocking her trademark cropped tops and baggy pants in a variety of bold and clashing prints, and as you can see in the video, set to a very appropriate song.

The 53-year-old is playing six shows this June in the United Kingdom, as well as the BeachLife Festival outside of LA, and fans were over the moon at the post, with many calling for a world tour.

"Your shows are my happiness. I'm so excited to sing with you and reunite with all my gwennies," commented one fan as another wrote: "Sooooo excited! Been missing some Gwen."

"So proud of you and keep doing what you love!" added a third.

Gwen's latest post comes after she celebrated the first anniversary of GXVE Beauty, and the occasion wasn't missed by her husband, Blake Shelton.

Gwen will perform this summer in the UK

Despite being away on tour, Blake paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife as he congratulated her on her beauty brand GXVE's first anniversary.

He wrote: "Congratulations @gwenstefani on 1 year of @gxvebeauty.. a woman of many many MANY talents!!! I know how hard you've worked on this and I'm so proud of you!!!"

Blake is on the road for his Back to the Honky Tonk tour, and recently opened up about missing his wife while being away.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight backstage at Birmingham, Alabama, he admitted the current long-distance situation is "terrible".

Blake and Gwen met on The Voice

"Right now, they're having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there," he said. The singer endearingly added: "Not that anything bad is happening... but I know they're kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home."

He explained that as much fun as he is having getting back on the road, he does always try to limit the length of the tour so he can spend as little time as possible away from Gwen and his stepsons - the reason he too decided to step away from The Voice.

Gwen and Blake first met on The Voice in 2014 and began dating the following year. The pair got married in July 2021, a year after getting engaged in lockdown.

