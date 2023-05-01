JoJo Siwa Reveals heartbreaking loss after tragic accident

JoJo Siwa, the 19-year-old actress and singer, is grappling with a devastating loss. She shared the tragic news over the weekend that her beloved puppy, Tooie, has passed away.

In a poignant TikTok video, Siwa pays tribute to her late furry companion, holding his little paws as they dance to the Black Eyed Peas' "Boom Boom Pow."

Overlaying the video, Jo-Jo wrote: "Going to miss this sweet little boy so much." In the caption, she details the painful loss: "2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life."

"My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven," she continued.

"I can't even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain."

"Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy," she concluded. "See you one day. Rest in peace my lil sweet boy."

The DWTS alum shared more details about what happened to her dog in a since-deleted video on TikTok, according to the Daily Mail.

"There was an accident with him this morning and it's nothing that anybody could have done anything to prevent, so it's no one's fault," the "Boomerang" singer said in the clip recorded from her closet.

"He hopefully didn't suffer — I feel like it was pretty quick."

While Jo-Jo did not disclose the cause of Tooie's death, the Daily Mail claims he was attacked by a coyote in her backyard.

The following day, Siwa posted a photo of Tooie on her Instagram story, expressing her sorrow: "Missin this face a lot today. It's settling in that it's real and it's sooo hard he was just a babyyyyyy."

