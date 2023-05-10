Joel Dommett reveals wife Hannah's bare baby bump in heartfelt new photo you don’t want to miss

Joel Dommett and his wife, Hannah Cooper, are expecting their first baby and at the weekend, the Masked Singer presenter shared a glimpse of the model's bare baby bump for fans on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, the TV star, 37, proudly posted a touching black-and-white photo showing his glowing wife cradling her blossoming tummy. The candid photo perfectly captured the mother-to-be's glamorous silhouette as she posed in their hotel room in Ibiza where they enjoyed a pre-baby break.

Joel shared the heartfelt snap on Instagram

Captioning the post, the dad-to-be penned: "Best photo I’ve ever taken.. and I've taken a lot of pictures of myself," alongside a string of red love hearts. The loved-up snap sparked a slew of comments from the husband-and-wife duo's celebrity friends.

Mark Wright penned: "Congratulations guys. So happy for you both x." Celebrity dating expert Paul C Brunson added: "One of the greatest blessings." AJ Odudu simply added a string of heart-eye emojis.

The couple announced their joyful news on Wednesday last week with an adorable string of photobooth snaps. In the images, Joel could be seen lovingly kissing Hannah's tummy. Joel was also captured cuddling up to his beautiful wife who showed off her model credentials and looked positively glowing. As well as her bump, Hannah's cascading blonde hair took centre stage and was styled into loose voluminous curls.

Alongside the photos were the words: "Does anyone know how to change a nappy? Because Joel has **** himself." The heartfelt black and white shots caused a major stir with friends and fans who couldn't wait to rush in with messages for the expectant couple.

© Photo: Instagram The happy couple married in 2019

Ashley Roberts penned: "Ahhhhh congrats!!!!!! So exciting." Frankie Bridge added: "Argh!!!!" alongside a heart eyes emoji. Pixie Lott wrote: "Aaaaa congratulations wonderful newsssss!!!"

The pair tied the knot in September 2019 with a lavish Mykonos wedding on the beach. Hannah was every inch the perfect bride wearing a sensational full-length, white, off-shoulder dress with a deep sweetheart neckline. The frock featured intricate embroidery all over and was slightly see-through to show off the model's golden tan

The pair are expecting their first child

Joel looked handsome in a midnight blue suit, which he wore with a classic white T-shirt and white trainers to honour the laid-back beachside affair.

The loved-up duo is cetainly a fan of a photo booth-style announcement as ahead of their big day they shared another string of loved-up photos with the words: "It's Dommett-Cooper wedding week".

© Photo: Instagram Joel and Hannah love a photobooth moment

Sharing a video of their last moments in their first home, Joel revealed that the flat they shared was where he popped the question to Hannah.

Panning the camera to Hannah as she was overcome with emotion, Joel stated: "We're leaving this flat. I got engaged to you in this flat. Five years. Two of which I was with you." Hannah added: "We're onto a big adult house now" before Joel added: "We're going to be real adults. Love you." He captioned the video: "It's been the most emotional day but we did it."We cannot wait to see more updates from the happy couple!

