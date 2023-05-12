Eminem's daughter Hailie wows in string bikini during beach vacation before wedding

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, has given us major summer vibes as she flaunted a chic black bikini during a recent beach getaway.

The 27-year-old influencer and podcast host, who is the youngest child of Eminem (whose real name is Marshall Mathers), took off to Scottsdale to join in the pre-wedding festivities of her sister, Alaina Marie Scott.

The lively bachelorette party saw the group exploring every nook and cranny of the city.

Amidst the energetic nightlife, diverse eateries, and picture-worthy downtown, the ladies carved out some downtime by the poolside.

It was here that Hailie seized the perfect opportunity for some stunning snapshots. She simply captioned her series of photos with, "weekend recap."

Hailie's Instagram post on May 10 not only showcased her bikini photos but also offered her followers a sneak peek into their fun-filled trip in Arizona.

By the looks of it, the group made the most of their time, from cutting loose on the dance floor to sipping margaritas by the pool, and enjoying a lively hibachi dinner.

The entire party, including Hailie, clearly had a blast celebrating the bride-to-be, Alaina, who got engaged to her longtime beau, Matt Moeller, in December 2021.

Alaina's biological mother, Dawn Scott, is the sister of Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott.

Eminem's daughter rocks a white bikini

In a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper shared: "I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie.

“I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me [sic] and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was [sic] at."

While the celebration of one child's impending nuptials is joyous in itself, Eminem, 50, is doubly fortunate as Hailie herself recently announced her engagement.

Hailie out and about

The actress delighted her followers by sharing a series of photos on Instagram featuring her boyfriend Evan McClintock proposing to her.

The shared images capture the euphoria of the moment, with one showing the ecstatic couple popping open a bottle of champagne.

Eminem is Hailey's dad

The final image offered her fans a close-up look at her gorgeous engagement ring, a radiant diamond set on a yellow gold band.

Hailie's engagement, along with her sister's, certainly marks a momentous time for the Mathers family.

