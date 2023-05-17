JoJo Siwa breaks silence following terrifying scare inside $3.4million home

JoJo Siwa has broken her silence after her $3.4million home in the San Fernando Valley was broken into by masked intruders earlier in the week.

Police headed to the property at 2:40am on Monday after the property's burglar alarm was triggered by the two men. The two suspects, one of whom wore a black hoodie and the other dressed in a white one, still remain at large and JoJo has taken to her SnapChat profile to break her silence over the terrifying ordeal, as well as reassuring fans about her own safety.

WATCH: Inside JoJo Siwa's house which was targeted by robbers

Sharing a photo of the two suspects, both of whom wore masks, JoJo commented: "Security footage of the break in… It's terrifying."

She added: "We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish)AM... It was an armed robbery which is very scary.... But the good news.... No one was hurt, all our puppies are good, there is lots of materialistic damage, but that can all be fixed."

WOW: DWTS' JoJo Siwa reveals her plans to embrace a new 'adult' look

The news comes shortly after the 19-year-old had to deal with a tragic loss as her beloved puppy, Tooie, passed away earlier in the month.

JoJo shared some scary moments from the break-in

In a poignant TikTok video, the singer paid tribute to her late furry companion, holding his little paws as they dance to the Black Eyed Peas' "Boom Boom Pow."

READ: JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

MORE: Dancing with the Stars alum JoJo Siwa rocks daring Alice & Olivia look

Overlaying the video, she wrote: "Going to miss this sweet little boy so much." In the caption, she detailed the painful loss: "2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life."

"My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven," she continued. "I can't even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. Rest in peace my lil sweet boy."

The singer reflected on what happened

JoJo's home perfectly captures her bubbly personality with its own candy and ice-cream room and so much more. JoJo's many glittery costumes are put on display throughout in glass showcases and there's JoJo memorabilia at every turn.

Outside, the home boasts a beautiful pool and a stage where she performs weekly for her adoring fans. Her grand black and white entranceway has an impressive staircase which leads to her bedroom and in the foyer there's even a giant unicorn statue with a rainbow mane. JoJo showed off her "slime room" complete with a pool table and her colorful design aesthetic matched her own sense of style.

The star's old bedroom was stacked with candy!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.