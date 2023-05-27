Dermot O'Leary impresses fans ahead of This Morning shake-up

Dermot O'Leary has been fronting This Morning this week with Alison Hammond, but it was his antics on his radio show on Saturday that ended up earning the approval of his fanbase.

As you can see in the clip below, Dermot showed off all of his best moves as he rocked out in a behind-the-scenes clip from BBC Radio 2, even kicking away his chair as he danced around the studio. The 50-year-old, who recently marked his milestone birthday, was dressed impeccably in a stylish jumper and skinny jeans as he shared what could have been an audition for Strictly Come Dancing!

In his caption, he shared lyrics from The Cure's "Just Like Heaven", which he was dancing to, penning: "Show me, show me, show me how you do that trick."

His fans were quick to show their approval of his dance moves, with one saying: "Crackin' Cure track. Happy 50th, Dermot!" and a second posted: "His hips don't lie," while a third teased: "The dad dancing getting worse now you're 50."

A fourth added: "Love you man so needed a bit of @dermotoleary dancing," and a fifth penned: "Those 50 year old grooves are ON POINT my love! I hope you had a wonderful half century!"

It's been all change for Dermot at his This Morning job with the departure of long-time presenter Phillip Schofield, something that was referenced at the beginning of Monday's episode.

Alison began by saying: "We can't start this programme without paying tribute to the man who has spent the last two decades on This Morning's sofa, Phillip Schofield." Dermot continued by saying thank you to Phillip on behalf of the show and the people working both on and off-screen.

Viewers watching at home took to social media to react to the tribute, with some branding it "awkward" and "uncomfortable." One person simply tweeted: "Well... that was awkward #thismorning." As a second added: "Alison looked so uncomfortable doing that 'tribute' to Phillip #thismorning."

A third was convinced that Dermot was nervous while hosting as they wrote: "@radioleary is all over the place. Scratching his leg, chewing his pen, dropping the lid. bag of nerves. Fluffing his lines ahead of his audition for the top job? #thismorning."

On Friday, Phillip left ITV entirely, despite it being confirmed that he was due to host a new primetime show, after he confessed that he had an affair with a much younger male employee at the programme.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alison and Dermot addressed Pillip's exit

In a statement, Phillip said: "I am making this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago. The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning.

"I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.

"When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing. Nobody 'forced' me out. Neither I nor anyone else, to my knowledge, has ever issued an injunction, super or otherwise, about my relationship with this colleague, he was never moved on or sacked by or because of me."

He continued: "In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven't been truthful about the relationship. But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now."

