Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette left shaking over near ‘home-intrusion’ – but there’s a twist

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette shared a video with fans this week in which she spoke to the camera and revealed how she was left in a "scary" situation - with a twist.

"I am in therapy, and I do film therapy, and I also have 16 cameras all over my property, so everything is seen, and not only that but I have monitors everywhere so I can see every inch of my property," she began, posting the selfie-style video on Instagram.

"And while I'm in therapy I see on my monitors people all dressed in black walking around my property and I didn't want to panic, and not be present in therapy, but this is really scary," she continued.

The actress, who wore her long hair loose and revealed it had been dyed a bold highlighter yellow at the roots and hot pink on the ends, went on to share that she was getting nervous and shaky, and that she "kept seeing it," only for her to remember that "The Cure are playing across the street".

Fans were quick to comment with one quipping: "Ha! 3 nights of the Cure = mandatory black clothing for everyone."

"You had me so nervous and then laughing out loud," added another.

© Getty Images Pauley starred as Abby for 15 seasons

Pauley, 54, has largely maintained a presence away from the spotlight since retiring from acting, but that doesn't stop her from stepping out in support of the causes she champions.

The actress recently made a rare public showing at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Gala on April 22 that included the likes of Pamela Anderson, Mayim Bialik, Adam Lambert, and Queer Eye's Karamo Brown.

© Getty Images Pauley Perrette attends The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza

Pauley went full glam for the evening, opting for a purple sequined sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline and waist-cinching skirt. She paired the dazzling fit with a chain necklace, several chain-link bracelets, and her rainbow tresses tied up in a high ponytail.

The former NCIS star shared several photographs from the evening alongside friends and guests that celebrated the cause with her.

She wrote: "Saturday we FINALLY got to get back together to celebrate our AMAZING @lalgbtcenter. So good to get to fellowship and fundraise with so many people I love and have missed! And to meet new people who are also here to make the world a kinder and better place!"

© Getty Images Pauley has largely maintained a presence away from the spotlight

Despite being a fan favorite as Abby Sciuto in NCIS, Pauley exited the show in 2017. In the two-part season 15 finale, 'One Step Forward and Two Steps Back', Abby went to a restaurant with Clayton where the pair had been held up at gunpoint. While Clayton was killed, Abby managed to survive the hit, with it later being revealed that she was the victim of a hit planned by Robert King.

Abby manages to recover, and helps NCIS in bringing down Robert by pretending to have poisoned him with cyanide and only giving him the cure after a confession. However, after the experience, she decides to leave the team once and for all.

© Photo: Getty Images Pauley’s exit wasn’t entirely amicable

Pauley’s exit wasn’t entirely amicable, though, as she reportedly quit the show over increasing tensions between herself and the show’s lead, Mark Harmon. It was claimed that members of the crew were injured by Mark’s dog which he would bring to set, and Pauley complained about the situation.

Tweeting about the situation, she wrote: “Maybe I'm wrong for not 'spilling the beans.' Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime.”

She added: “I've been supporting ant[i]-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

