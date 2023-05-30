Tess Daly displays unbelievably toned legs in sassy mini dress

Strictly star Tess Daly resembled a golden goddess on Monday as she posed up a storm wearing a gorgeous mini dress.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a carousel of sun-soaked photos from her latest family getaway. Amongst the snapshots, Tess, 54, posted a stunning picture of herself basking in the warm sunshine whilst perched on a balcony.

© Instagram Tess looked ethereal in her cream dress

She looked sensational in her chic, cream number which accentuated her killer, bronzed legs. Crafted from linen, her dreamy, blazer-style dress featured exaggerated shoulders, a curved hemline and a cinched-in waistline.

To complete the look, Tess paired her sassy dress with some tinted sunglasses. She wore her glossy blonde locks down loose in gentle waves and opted for a fresh face of makeup for a hint of glamour.

Elsewhere, Tess shared a short video of herself enjoying a luxurious boat trip. She looked simply stunning as she appeared to float across the sea with the wind whipping through her hair. For the aquatic adventure, the beloved presenter rocked a figure-skimming white swimsuit adorned with blue squiggles.

The one-piece, which was designed by Tess for her Naia Beach swimwear brand, featured a cheeky cut-out section, a flattering halter-neck design and a gleaming gold buckle for a touch of luxury. As for accessories, Tess amped up her outfit with layered necklaces, a straw fedora and a pair of retro sunglasses. Stunning!

© Instagram The presenter rocked a vibrant swimsuit

Captioning her blissful holiday pictures, Tess penned: "A quick trip to the sunshine [sun emoji]."

Fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with heartfelt compliments. "Looking beautiful!" gushed one, while a second chimed in: "Gorgeous Tess, looks amazing."

A third stunned fan wrote: "My hometown… It's beautiful!" and a fourth simply added: "So beautiful," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Getty Tess and Vernon wed in 2003

Tess's escape to the sunshine comes after she prepared a sweet surprise for her husband Vernon Kay. Ahead of his first day on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, the Strictly host left him a card alongside two bananas covered in handwriting.

Watch the video below to see how Tess surprised her husband...

WATCH: Tess Daly shares sweet act of kindness towards husband Vernon Kay

"Prepped a little good luck for @vernonkay on his first day today! Good luck on @bbcradio2 [heart emoji]," she wrote alongside the clip. The fruit had words such as, "You're ace" and "We [love] you".

Vernon, 49, was announced as the new host of the mid-morning BBC Radio 2 show back in February. He replaced Ken Bruce who had fronted the show for an impressive 31 years.

© Instagram The couple at the King's coronation concert

In his official statement, Vernon said: "I'm absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce.

"I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months. It’s a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start."

