Tess Daly displays unbelievably toned legs in sassy mini dress
The Strictly Come Dancing presenter enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway

Tess Daly at the 2023 BAFTA Awards
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent Writer

Strictly star Tess Daly resembled a golden goddess on Monday as she posed up a storm wearing a gorgeous mini dress.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a carousel of sun-soaked photos from her latest family getaway. Amongst the snapshots, Tess, 54, posted a stunning picture of herself basking in the warm sunshine whilst perched on a balcony.

Tess posing in her cream summer dress© Instagram
Tess looked ethereal in her cream dress

She looked sensational in her chic, cream number which accentuated her killer, bronzed legs. Crafted from linen, her dreamy, blazer-style dress featured exaggerated shoulders, a curved hemline and a cinched-in waistline.

To complete the look, Tess paired her sassy dress with some tinted sunglasses. She wore her glossy blonde locks down loose in gentle waves and opted for a fresh face of makeup for a hint of glamour.

Elsewhere, Tess shared a short video of herself enjoying a luxurious boat trip. She looked simply stunning as she appeared to float across the sea with the wind whipping through her hair. For the aquatic adventure, the beloved presenter rocked a figure-skimming white swimsuit adorned with blue squiggles.

The one-piece, which was designed by Tess for her Naia Beach swimwear brand, featured a cheeky cut-out section, a flattering halter-neck design and a gleaming gold buckle for a touch of luxury. As for accessories, Tess amped up her outfit with layered necklaces, a straw fedora and a pair of retro sunglasses. Stunning!

Tess wearing her swimsuit in a boat © Instagram
The presenter rocked a vibrant swimsuit

Captioning her blissful holiday pictures, Tess penned: "A quick trip to the sunshine [sun emoji]."

Fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with heartfelt compliments. "Looking beautiful!" gushed one, while a second chimed in: "Gorgeous Tess, looks amazing."

A third stunned fan wrote: "My hometown… It's beautiful!" and a fourth simply added: "So beautiful," followed by a red heart emoji.

Tess and Vernon at the BAFTA Awards in 2022© Getty
Tess and Vernon wed in 2003

Tess's escape to the sunshine comes after she prepared a sweet surprise for her husband Vernon Kay. Ahead of his first day on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, the Strictly host left him a card alongside two bananas covered in handwriting.

Watch the video below to see how Tess surprised her husband... 

WATCH: Tess Daly shares sweet act of kindness towards husband Vernon Kay

"Prepped a little good luck for @vernonkay on his first day today! Good luck on @bbcradio2 [heart emoji]," she wrote alongside the clip. The fruit had words such as, "You're ace" and "We [love] you".

Vernon, 49, was announced as the new host of the mid-morning BBC Radio 2 show back in February. He replaced Ken Bruce who had fronted the show for an impressive 31 years.

The couple at the King's coronation concert© Instagram
The couple at the King's coronation concert

In his official statement, Vernon said: "I'm absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce.

PHOTOS: Tess Daly wows fans with dramatic hair transformation

"I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months. It’s a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start."

