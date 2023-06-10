Salma Hayek 'overwhelmed' as she promises to fight for the future

Salma Hayek is a passionate advocate for gender equality, launching Chime In with Beyonce and Gucci ten years ago, and in a new video, the popular actress spoke about the issue's importance.

In a clip shared online, she said: "It's a fight worth fighting, more than ever. When we accept this concept, equality in gender as a normality, a lot of other problems will change in the world. It's going to [be] a domino effect. It can even diminish violence, conflict between countries, because all it means is having respect for another human being. It sounds ridiculous but we're still fighting for it."

She signed off by saying: "My name is Salma Hayek Pinault, and I chime for gender equality."

Salma expanded her sentiment in her caption, admitting to feeling "overwhelmed" by the positive messages she saw from people determined to fight the same fight. "While there have been some great advances in gender equality since Gucci, Beyoncé and I founded #GucciChime 10 years ago, there is still a lot of work to be done," she explained.

© Instagram Salma spoke passionately on the issue

"When we accept equality in gender as a normality, a lot of other problems will change in the world. I’m overwhelmed and inspired by how many people want to participate in the change, and I feel very hopeful for the future. It's a fight worth fighting, now more than ever. #ChimeIn to join the fight for gender equality. We chime as one."

The star received plenty of supportive messages from her fans, as one said: "I too chime for gender equality!!! Sad we're in the 21st century and still soooo far away from getting there!!!" while a second posted: "Thank you for making this #ChimeIn and fighting for our generation equality, mama."

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock Salma and Beyonce co-launched the initiative in 2013

A third added: "Good luck with trying and equality is a beautiful dream," while many more shared heart emojis in the comments to show their support for Salma's campaign.

Chime In "aims to inspire participation in a collective community, bringing people together across borders and generations to unite in the fight for gender equality."

To date, it has raised nearly $21.5 million to support over 500 charities across the world including Equality Now, the Global Fund for Women, Ms. Foundation for Women, mothers2mothers, and UN Women.

© Chris Maddaloni Salma has spoken in Congress on issues close to her heart

Salma is a passionate activist and ending domestic violence has long been a mission for Salma, who, in 2005, spoke in front of the US Senate to encourage its members to extend the Violence Against Women Act. The following year the legislation was reauthorized.

Salma's philanthropy has also taken her to visit Syrian refugee camps in Lebanon with UNICEF, raise nearly $1 million for the organisation for earthquake victims in her native Mexico, and travel to South Africa as global patron of Mothers2Mothers to assist in their work to educate and help prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS in East and South Africa.

