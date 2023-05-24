Salma Hayek is almost unrecognizable in new waterside photo leaving fans doing a double-take

Salma Hayek left many of her social media followers saying the same thing on Tuesday when she shared glamorous photos of herself in France.

The Frida star took to Instagram with bathrobe-clad photos in which she was having her hair and makeup done on a balcony overlooking the ocean.

While Salma always manages to look stunning, her fans confessed they almost didn't recognize her and said they preferred her with a more subtle look. One wrote: "She doesn’t look like her," and, "I thought that was Kim K," while a third added: "You look different, but still beautiful."

Some of her followers thought she'd added a filter to her images and commented: "Is that just makeup or a filter?"Salma recently bared more than she bargained for while celebrating a major milestone.

She rejoiced at reaching 24 million followers on Instagram with a cheeky video which can be seen above. Salma suffered multiple wardrobe mishaps which were caught on camera - and her reaction was surprising."24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile," she wrote alongside the video. "Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude P.s happy birthday @samanthalopezs."

It's by far the first time the Mexican-born star has suffered a clothing malfunction. At the BAFTA Awards in 2022, Salma walked the red carpet in a stunning deep purple velvet Gucci gown.

The majestic number featured raised sleeves, a low neckline, and a high slit that showed off black lace details underneath and on the cuffs.

However, they proved to be slightly bothersome for Salma, as she shared a picture of herself posing while exposing the lace underneath her skirt.

As she bent over to fix it, however, she ended up leaving her chest more exposed in a revealing moment. She took it in her stride and captioned the photos on social media: "Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more."

© Getty Salma's fans thought she looked like Kim Kardashian in her new photos

Prior to that, she had a fashion error at the Screen Actors Guild Award - and this time it involved another celebrity too. While in the bathroom moments before heading to the stage to present an award, Salma's glove, part of her royal pink ensemble, was caught in actress and friend Fran Drescher's gown.

Salma explained: "My glove got stuck on the great @officialfrandrescher dress, so I got stuck in the bathroom right before I had to present the award to @michaelkeatondouglas who was also stuck in the bathroom."

Salma's sense of humor and her style have won her legions of loyal followers on Instagram and off. Most recently, she wowed the crowds at the 2023 Met Gala in a Gucci gown with a tiered skirt and a high-shine corset which couldn't be missed.See more of her fashion statements in the photos below.

© Getty Images Salma attended the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet at Cannes

© Getty Images Salma and her daughter Valentina

© Getty Images Salma stunned at Met Gala 2023 wearing Gucci

© Getty She knows how to turn heads

© Getty Images Salma's fans prefer her with a more natural appearance

© Getty Images Salma at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

