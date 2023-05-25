Salma Hayek shares secret behind head-turning Cannes appearance with new photos

Salma Hayek was one of the many stars to take the 76th Cannes Film Festival red carpet by storm, and she gave fans some insight into her fashion moments.

The actress, 56, shared a few new photographs of her latest look for the festival, a black plunging sequin Balenciaga gown with an asymmetrical ruffled pattern, and expanded upon the work that went into her appearance.

"So much work goes into the Cannes Film Festival," she wrote, providing credit to each person who helped. "From my friend @gregwilliamsphotography who's been photographing me since my first Cannes experience, or my girls from hair, make-up & nails @jennifer_yepez & @sofiatilbury @katewilliams0n who you could only appreciate their artistry if you had seen me when I woke up that day.

She went into more detail on the fashion choices that were made over the past couple looks as well, continuing: "Or the @gucci team who brought me this stunning necklace that I chose just to learn that I wanted to save it for another occasion, to the 270 hours of hand sewing, 1,976,000 black sequins, and 2769 hours of hand embroidery that took to make my 15kg @balenciaga dress."

Her beautifully intricate gown was the one she wore to Kering's Women in Motion Awards, which she attended with husband and Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, where she partied it up with other A-listers like Isabelle Huppert and Michelle Yeoh.

Fans raved over her look and the work that went into it, with one saying: "It takes a village to get things done and it’s wonderful that you appreciate their hard work and effort," and Vanessa Hudgens gushing: "So so so stunning." Another fan also wrote: "You look like you are in your early 30's. I need to work on my diet apparently."

The Oscar-nominated star shared a few pictures of herself getting ready for the event with the help of her team, posing on the same waterside balcony while being done up in her plush robe.

She also attended the Killers of the Fashion Moon screening earlier in the week, hitting up the red carpet in a dramatic Alexander McQueen gown.

© Getty Images Isabelle Huppert, Michelle Yeoh, and Salma at the Kering Women In Motion Awards

The dark purple ensemble featured sculptural ruffled shoulders and a deeply plunging neckline to emphasize the structure on top, while the ruffle-lined mermaid skirt made for a more interesting silhouette.

She accessorized the look with a beautiful diamond necklace and other jewelry pieces to match, styling her hair up in a top bun to place the focus on the outfit itself.

After making her red carpet appearance, Salma shared another set of behind-the-scenes photos of herself in the middle of her glam process, being fitted for her gown and getting her make-up touched up.

© Getty Images Salma attended the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet at Cannes

She made an appearance at the Killers screening in support of the Martin Scorsese directorial starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, and newly-minted Oscar winner Brendan Fraser.

