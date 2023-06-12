Mrs Hinch reveals son Ron's hospitalisation after two ambulance trips to A&E

Mrs Hinch's 4.7 million Instagram followers were quick to notice her social media absence over the weekend, and on Sunday night, the popular influencer addressed her "radio silence", revealing her eldest son Ron had been hospitalised.

Taking to her Stories, the mother-of-two shared a lengthy explanation, in which she revealed her nearly four-year-old's neck began swelling after his temperature spiked to over 40 degrees.

Mrs Hinch details family's health problems amid social media break

"Hello everyone, so sorry for the radio silence over the last week. Everything just seems like fog right now," she began her explanation.

"Ron's temp spiked to over 40 and his neck was swelling, limited head movements, I couldn't keep meds or fluids in him. We were taken to A&E and sent home with antibiotics, and it just didn't feel right. My gut told me no.

© Instagram Ronnie is currently in hospital, his mother Sophie Hinchliffe has detailed on Instagram

"So, after phoning 111 we were taken back in and thankfully admitted," she continued, before revealing he is slowly getting better: "Since having IV antibiotics, we are seeing a really, really slow improvement but we will be in here for a little longer yet as we need to get his temperature satisfactory and need the antibiotics to kick in."

The 33-year-old added: "Absolutely nothing prepares you for something like this, does it. Just being on a children's ward, seeing so many innocent little arms bandaged with cannulas. I just can't comprehend the whole thing, but I just wanted to check in on here very quickly whilst Ron's asleep. I share so much of my life on here, the good and the bad, I have a fantastic support network from my followers so I just wanted to say thank you for so many messages."

Mrs Hinch and her husband Jamie

Mrs Hinch ended her explanation on a positive note, revealing her son had "smiled away" in the ambulance and loved seeing "all the buttons and wires and now thinks cannula is his own little wire of magic".

"What did we ever do to deserve children. They make this world so beautiful," she wrote before signing off.

© Instagram Sophie with her two sons, Ron and Lennie

Mrs Hinch and her husband Jamie Hinchliffe announced Ron's birth back in 2019, and welcomed their second son Lennie in May 2021.

The cleaning expert is very open about her family life and earlier this year spoke about her son Ron's speech delay.

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Sophie revealed: "My first, Ron, had speech delay, so we went through a lot of speech therapy and still go.

© Instagram Mrs Hinch is usually very active on social media

"I wasn't prepared for that," she added.

The influencer went on to confess that she only realised the difference between her sons' speech when her youngest child, 20-month-old son Lennie, started to speak.

"So when Len started saying these words that I'd literally waited years to hear from Ron and I was hearing them, I was like – I couldn't believe it."

Sophie continued: "I was thinking, 'How beautiful.' But, at the end of the day, it makes no difference. Their own time is the perfect time. Ron spoke when he wanted to speak, he was just taking it all in.

"And if I never had a word from him ever, I knew what he was thinking anyway.I guess it's a mother's instinct – he could look at me, make a sound and I knew what he meant."

