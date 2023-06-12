Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied's big family move revealed amid affair reports

The Black Swan actress is grappling with an alleged affair putting her marriage in the spotlight

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York

Times have been difficult for Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied after their decade-long marriage was thrust into the spotlight when reports emerged claiming the latter was embroiled in an affair with a younger French woman, apparently a 25-year-old climate activist.

However, in the midst of all this, the Oscar-winning actress, 42, gave an interview for Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast (who is himself one half of a famous Hollywood pairing with wife Kristen Bell).

VIDEO: Natalie Portman on her 'extreme' ballet training for "Black Swan"

While most likely recorded prior to the affair reports (which broke on June 2), she offered more insight into their marriage and guarded family life.

Natalie and Benjamin, 45, a French ballet dancer and filmmaker, are parents to son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, six. They've been married since 2012.

The actress and host Dax got into a discussion about the French lifestyle, when she revealed that they'd made a big family move.

Natalie Portman smiling at a premiere© Getty Images
Natalie revealed that she had recently moved to Paris with her family

While stating that she had still not perfected a French accent, she said: "We actually moved back to Paris recently," which took the host by surprise.

"Oh, I didn't know that," he exclaimed, before adding in a hurt tone: "We're not neighbors anymore?" to which Natalie responded: "We're still neighbors, but also not."

Natalie and Benjamin first moved to Paris in 2014 after the latter became the director of the Paris Opera Ballet and lived there for two years before returning to Los Angeles in 2016.

Actress Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied attend the Christian Dior show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2015 on January 26, 2015 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Natalie and Benjamin first lived in Paris from 2014-2016

They moved to the City of Light with their son Aleph, who was barely three at the time, and welcomed their daughter after returning to the States.

In the podcast, she and Dax even joked about her mocking her husband while trying to imitate his French accent, to which he added: "Or are you in the one relationship with no mocking?"

Benjamin Millepied attends the Ballet National de Paris Opening Season Gala at Opera Garnier on September 24, 2015 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Their move was due to Benjamin being named director of the Paris Ballet Opera

The mom-of-two responded: "He actually doesn't have much of an accent in English. He obviously speaks French like a French person."

The Thor: Love and Thunder star made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2016 to gush about life back in Los Angeles compared to Paris.

Natalie Portman attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Natalie has been spotted a few times since reports of her husband's alleged affair made the rounds

"Everyone smiles a lot here. It's so nice. They're more cool in France," she said. "I didn't realize I got used to it until I got here and I was so surprised!

"Someone would smile at my child and I'd be, 'What a good person.' People are really lovely here," Natalie added. "I feel there's a lot of rules of politeness and codes of behavior there you have to follow. It's a lot looser here."

She even got into the nitty gritty of shopping in France, explaining: "A friend of mine taught me that when you go in some place you have to say 'bonjour' before you say anything else, then you have to wait two seconds before you say something else.

They reportedly began having problems in 2022© Getty Images
The couple are also parents of two

"So if you go into a store, you can't be like, 'Do you have this in another size?' or they'll think you're super rude and then they'll be rude to you."

