Kate Beckinsale poses alongside lookalike mom for tearjerking tribute - see pictures The Total Recall star was celebrating Mother's Day in the UK

Kate Beckinsale has shared footage of her and her lookalike mom to celebrate Mother's Day in the UK.

The 49-year-old actress, who recently wowed with her look at the Oscars, took to Instagram on Mothering Sunday to share a loving tribute to her mum, actress Judith Loe, along with some hilarious photos and videos.

The Underworld actress shared lots of sweet photos of her mum for Mother's Day

In the caption for her social media post, Kate wrote: "Ever since I was five you have been the centre of my universe." Then, alluding to when her father suddenly died when she was five years old, she continued: "Loving you fiercely and in terror that I’d lose you too."

SEE: Kate Beckinsale rocks quirky look at her jaw-dropping home - fans react

Thinking about all the memories that have made over the years, The Aviator star said: "We have had as many laughs as we have had really rough seas and I truly believe that that and your extraordinary grace and courage is what has helped me to survive," before she went on to list more of the qualities she admired in her mom.

"For all of my life, and most especially in the last six years, you have shown me that true warriors quietly do battle while caring for others, treasuring life, keeping me abreast of bike lanes in Chiswick, learning how to adapt to some intense [expletive] and still blaming any physical ailment I may have on the fact I wear high heels and drink too much Perrier," she joked.

Kate and her mom Judy

Kate then finished her tribute to Judy by writing: "I love you more than you have the faintest clue of. Happy Mother’s Day to my extraordinary mama."

MORE: Kate Beckinsale declares herself 'off the market' with unexpected photo

Along with the photos of her and her mother together, Kate also shared several videos which showed her and her mom sharing the great sense of humor to which she made reference in her caption.

In one, Kate and Judy, 76, could be seen dressed in blow-up sumo wrestler suits while quizzing each other with general knowledge questions and giggling at each other's answers. See another of the hilarious moments between the pair which Kate shared with her followers in the video below.

WATCH: Kate tricks Judy with an hilarious play on words

Loading the player...

Fans couldn't get enough of the photos and videos Kate shared to her Instagram on Sunday.

"Good grief, this is beautiful. Thank you for sharing her with us," commented one person.

READ: Kate Beckinsale stuns in tiny denim shorts for incredible celebrations

"She is so amazing and beautiful. Never stop sharing her with the world!" another wrote.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.