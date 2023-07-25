Sarah Jessica Parker details 'mystifying' family traditions with Matthew Broderick and three kids

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick may be Hollywood heavyweights, but their life away from the spotlight is a quiet, relatable one.

In a new interview on the iHeart podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Sarah, 58, opened up about their dynamic at home with their three children, son James, 20, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 14.

When discussing family meals, she revealed that they are all home bodies, preferring to cook every night and foregoing the desire to go out or order in.

"We cook every night," the Sex and the City star said. "It's a source of huge amount of pride for everybody. But it's also mystifying because we just don't order in as a family.

"And on the rare occasion we have… we always hear [of] other families, they do it and then one kid orders from this place and one kid [from another], it's so confusing…But we really do cook 5 to 6 nights a week for sure. We try to always have a Sunday dinner – we invite people."

She discussed going with her husband and kids to the popular New York City spot Gene's Restaurant, detailing what each person would order and calling it "our family thing," adding that sometimes they'd even invite family friend and fellow actor Victor Garber over.

Elsewhere in their conversation, the actress and mom-of-three described said that, despite their wealth, she and Matthew raise the kids to work hard for the things they want while still having access to what they need.

"I think it's a great way of living for children that their needs are met – to be fed, safe and loved, the important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences, and they're warm in the winter and cool in summer," the And Just Like That... lead said.

"But they should pine for things, they should want things. And we should also be interested in, how do they contribute to the things?"

Sarah and Matthew have been together since 1991 and tied the knot in 1997, a year before Sarah's fame blew up when SATC debuted and attained "legendary" status. In a 2020 conversation with People, the writer and entrepreneur stressed the difficulty of balancing work with motherhood.

"[Parenting] changes you in every possible way," she said. "But there's a struggle, there's a conflict that exists, which is you also want to maintain this other part of your life.

"The reason it's a conflict, usually, is that you like the other life, too. Someone [told me] that working mothers who work outside of home feel guilty about work because they like the work."