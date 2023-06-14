Champions League win: Meet Manchester City's glamorous WAGs

On Sunday, Manchester City scooped a historic win in Istanbul after they won their first Champions League title. They became the second English club to claim "the treble" after this season's FA Cup and Premier League triumphs.

Sasha Attwood

Instagram-famous Sasha is currently dating winger Jack Grealish. The 27-year-old blonde beauty is a model and influencer hailing from Birmingham. She has modelled for the likes of Boohoo, Lipsy and GHD. Whilst in 2022, the starlet became the face of L'Oreal.

When she's not cheering on her boyfriend from the sidelines, the Brummie native has a popular YouTube channel where she uploads beauty routines and style guides.

Loved-up couple Jack and Sasha have been together for nearly a decade. The duo live in Manchester with their adorable pup Skye.

Isabel Haugseng Johansen

Isabel is a 19-year-old Norwegian soccer star who is currently dating 22-year-old Erling Haaland. The duo bonded over their shared passion for football before embarking on a whirlwind romance.

When she's not playing for local Norwegian club Bryne, Isabel reportedly works part-time at a fashion store.

Whilst the couple are incredibly private about their relationship, the lovebirds have enjoyed several romantic trips including a holiday to Marbella.

Michele Lacroix

Michele is married to Belgian footballer Kevin De Bruyne. The couple said "I do" back in 2016 after Kevin popped the question beneath the Eiffel Tower. Swoon!

Together they share three adorable sons called Mason, six, Rome, three, and Suri.

The 31-year-old blonde beauty studied at the University of Hasselt in Belgium.

Over on Instagram, Michele shares regular family updates, including endless heartwarming pictures of her expanding brood.

Taylor Ward

Taylor, 25, is married to Riyad Mahrez. Aside from her blossoming modelling career, the star is best known as the daughter of Dawn Ward – a cast member from Real Housewives Of Cheshire.

Taylor grew up in a lavish £15m mansion and attended a prestigious £35k-a-year private school.

The aspiring designer studied fashion at university and regularly shares outfit inspiration on her social media platforms. When she's not collaborating with the likes of haircare brand Batiste, Taylor performs DJ sets at exclusive club venues.

Taylor and Riyad got engaged in June 2021, with Riyad opting to propose with a lavish ring thought to be worth an eye-watering £400,000.

Olivia Naylor

Business owner Olivia is dating John Stones. The 33-year-old beautician manages her own beauty salon specialising in eyebrows and permanent makeup.

Olivia is a doting mother-of-two. She shares a son with her ex-partner, and a little baby boy with her current beau. John, meanwhile, is a doting dad to a daughter, five, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Millie Savage.

Former lovebirds John and Millie split in November 2018 after their relationship crumbled.