Fern Britton thanks fans for support as she celebrates exciting news after challenging time

Fern Britton hasn't had an easy time of it the last few years, with difficulties including health issues, the breakdown of her marriage to fellow This Morning star Phil Vickery, and a recent run-in with an over-zealous member of the paparazzi.

But she has something to celebrate this week, as she revealed on Twitter.

Taking to the social media site, the presenter-turned-author thanked her fans after her latest book became a Sunday Times bestseller. Fern wrote: "Big thank you to everyone who got #TheGoodServant to number 17 in this Sunday's Times list. After only 4 days on sale!"

The star finished her message with four kissing emojis and a string of kisses, adding a screenshot of two complimentary Amazon reviews, one of which was titled: "What a great read this book is!"

The mum-of-four's followers rushed to share their joy, with one writing: "Really enjoying this book, perfect holiday reading," while another agreed: "Just spent the last two days at a retreat reading The Good Servant. Beautifully written, a book that will stay with me for a long time".

In a recent interview with Yours magazine, the star opened up about the last few years, describing them as "difficult". In a heartfelt interview, the star admitted: "The last three or four years have been difficult for the whole world in general and for me on a personal level. I got a bit lost."

The presenter-turned-author announced her split from Phil, her husband of 20 years, in early 2020. Just a few months earlier, she lost her father, actor Tony Britton, at the age of 95 and the previous year, her mum Ruth died aged 94.

The star described herself as feeling "healthy and fit" these days, despite needing to have an operation on her arthritic shoulder.

She credits therapy with giving her a more positive attitude to life and told the publication, "I'm starting to rather enjoy being alone".

Asked whether she misses being on TV, she candidly agreed: "Sometimes, yes. I remember walking into This Morning meeting Michael Bublé or Dolly Parton or Goldie Hawn, which is very exciting. But I've been blessed with a second career."

Asked, before news of his resignation broke, whether Phillip Schofield might leave the show soon, she commented: "It wouldn't amaze me if he stepped down. It's an arduous job at any age".

Fern left the show in 2019 after a ten-year run, with Holly Willoughby taking over her role. At the time, it was rumoured that she left in a dispute over pay. In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, however, Fern said: "I did ten years of it and I loved that show - I can't tell you how much I loved it. But after ten years I just felt it was right to stop."

Addressing rumours that she left because of a pay disparity, she commented: "That certainly wasn't true, not least because I had no idea what Philip had been paid; I knew what I was being paid and it was more than fair…

"It is wrong for someone else to be paid more than you are for the same job. But it’s terribly important to find out where your 'enough' is because everybody's different and I was very happy with my 'enough'."