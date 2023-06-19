Kelly Osbourne is identical to Sharon in throwback snap with rarely-seen sister Aimee

Sharon Osbourne took to Instagram to wish Ozzy Osbourne a happy Father's Day, sharing a sweet childhood photo of their children, Kelly, Jack and Aimee.

In the throwback photo, Ozzy, Kelly, Jack and Aimee perch atop a floral four-poster bed, with Ozzy's trademark black hair looking fluffy and unkempt.

In contrast, Kelly, Jack and Aimee look adorable in formal childrenswear, comprising of black velvet and statement collars.

© Instagram Ozzy Osbourne with Kelly, Jack and Aimee

One fan couldn't help but notice the similarity between Kelly and her mother, writing: "Kelly looks exactly like you in this picture," while another noticed the similarity between a young Jack and his daughter Maple, who turns one in July. "Jack is so much like his baby girl Maple," the fan wrote.

Another fan was confused by the appearance of Aimee, the lesser-known Osbourne child, who opted out of appearing in their Aughts reality show, and mostly shuns the limelight.

Aimee is so far removed from fame, it caused the fan to comment: "Who is the 3rd baby? Forgive my ignorance. I thought y’all only had the two?"

So what do we know about Aimee, and why did she decide to stay out of the spotlight during her younger years? Find out everything we know…

© Getty Aimee Osbourne mostly stays out of the spotlight

Who is Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee?

Aimee Osbourne is the oldest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. The 39-year-old prefers to lead a private life, although has followed in her family's footsteps in the entertainment industry.

The talented artist is an accomplished singer but in contrast to her father, her genre is synthesizer pop. Her debut single, Raining Gold, was released in 2015, and she has had other hits including Cocaine Style.

The star has also dabbled in acting, and appeared in MTV's adaptation of Wuthering Heights in 2003.

Is Aimee Osbourne close to her family?

Aimee is incredibly close to her family, who respect her decision to stay out of the limelight.

The whole Osbourne family are occasionally out together

Aimee doesn't tend to feature on her family's public Instagram pages, but has been photographed with her family at several entertainment events over the years, including the 21st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Why was Aimee Osbourne not on The Osbournes?

Aimee decided to take a back seat when her family started filming their reality show The Osbournes in 2002. At the time Aimee was a teenager and she wanted to grow up in private.

Appearing on Q104.3 New York in August 2019, she said: "It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was something that I wouldn't have been able to consider realistically.

"For me personally, for who I am, as far as morally, and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as."

