Frida Redknapp shows off sky-high legs and toned abs in tiny gym set - and husband Jamie is impressed

Swedish model Frida Redknapp can officially add workout Queen to her list after her latest stunning workout video which saw her sporting a skin-baring set - and her husband Jamie Redknapp was certainly a fan.

The star took to social media with another impressive clip showing her working out in her lavish family garden with free weights and resistance bands. Her sizzling gym attire immaculately showed off her golden sun tan and was comprised of a tiny green sports bra and matching shorts - a vibrant diversion from her usual black and white sporty ensembles.

Frida Redknapp showcases sky-high legs and toned abs in new video

One thing for sure is that the blonde beauty - who opted to wear her golden tresses in a flattering ponytail - always wants to encourage her cohort of loyal followers to join her in her workouts and shared details of how best to tone up this summer in the caption of the impressive video.

She penned: "Frida’s Home Workouts. Sharing another 'home workout'! I hope you’ll find some useful exercises to add to your sessions

Frida is incredibly dedicated to her health

I do recommend to use weights, it really does help to tone, and it stimulates your bones to produce more bone tissue. You don’t have to go too heavy. I’ve gradually, and slowly, increased the weights over the years. Some days, if I’m a bit low in energy, I go lighter. If you don’t have any weights at home just yet, use a pair of water or sand-filled bottles perhaps. Also don’t forget that a healthy diet goes hand in hand with a consistent fitness routine.

She continued: "HOW I SET UP THIS SESSION: -Don’t forget to warm up before you start! (There is no warm-up in the video). -Make sure to have eaten something 1.5-2hrs before. You need fuel. If you prefer to work out on an empty stomach in the mornings, ensure to eat something soon after you’ve finished.-I divided the session into 3 blocks and I did 3 rounds per exercise/or side. -I did between 10-15 reps per exercise/side. -Remember to breathe well! -Always engage your core to protect your back etcetera. If you don’t you can end up hurting yourself. -Listen to your favourite tunes -Stretch at the end and have a nice protein shake.

The star often does home workouts

"EQUIPMENT: -A gym mat -'Recoil' or similar (make sure attached safely) -1 Fitness circle -Weights x2: I used 5, 7.5kg and 10kg’s (But please alter to YOUR level. Rather use lighter weights so you do each exercise properly to avoid injuries). -A pair of ankle weights. I used two 2kg/ Thank you for the messages I've recieved [Two praying hands emojis.] #motheroffive #fitness #health #gym #toning #workout #exercise #träning."

Husband Jamie couldn't be more impressed with his gorgeous wife and penned a strong arm emoji in the comments section.

© Photo: Instagram The star also documents her healthy recipes

Meanwhile, one fan penned: "Great advice … thank you. May I ask you for details of your shorts and bra top. Thank you," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Right, that's it...I'm in the garden with my dumbbells," alongside a raised hands emoji. A third penned: "Great post thank you."