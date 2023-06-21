Rod Stewart flooded with support as he addresses retirement rumours in heartfelt post

Sir Rod Stewart took to Instagram on Wednesday to offer clarity following what he described as "confusion" about whether he planned to retire from music.

The 78-year-old singer posted a series of images of black writing on a white background that cleared up his plans.

They read: "I like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused my dear fans and the media. I shall never retire!"

WATCH: Sir Rod Stewart celebrates incredible baby news with family

He went on: "I was put on this earth to be a singer. I will keep doing so for as long as the good Lord lets me. I will play the hits as advertised for the UK, US, South America and Vegas and into 2024 but no retirement as such.

© Instagram Rod denied that he has any plans to retire

"During recent interviews, I've mentioned my newest passion is big band/swing music and when we wrap this greatest hits tour, it's something I'm very eager to share with you.

"I could never turn my back on the songs that I've written and sung over the last six decades. They are like my children. I created them and I love them.

© Getty Rod and wife Penny Lancaster on the red carpet

"I'll always come back to them, just like I did after The Great American Book Series, which I shall boastfully add, sold 26 million albums! I look forward to seeing you on the road with all the hits, and I can't wait to introduce you to my new swing album next year".

© Getty The star plans to keep performing

The star signed the message and captioned it: "Hello friends, please read [red heart emoji]". Rod's fans were quick to comment, with one responding: "Great news to hear!! Rock on Sir Rod [flame emoji]."

© Instagram Rod and Penny on holiday in Venice

Others added: "So glad to hear you are not retiring," "What a relief. Sir Rod Stewart, thank you for being so brilliant," and: "Whooo hoooo! Glad to hear this!"

It's been a busy and exciting time for the star, who just celebrated the arrival of two grandsons, making him a grandfather of three.

© Getty The couple have been married since 2007

Rod also just marked his sixteenth wedding anniversary with his wife, model and presenter Penny Lancaster. The kind-hearted couple didn't only think of themselves on their special day, however, as they spent it doing their bit for charity.

© Instagram Penny and Rod were joined by 52 couples who raised over £1.7 million for charity

The pair attended Virgin Radio's charity event Dine & Disco, hosted by Chris Evans, where Rod showcased his smooth moves and husky vocals to the intimate crowd.

LOOK: Penny Lancaster looks incredible in silky mini dress alongside husband Rod Stewart

As ever, Penny was her husband's biggest cheerleader, mingling with guests in a pretty V-neck tea dress. Looking every inch a summer's dream, Penny teamed her floral print frock with a pair of box-fresh white trainers.

© Instagram Penny looked radiant to support Chris Evans' Dine & Disco event

She accessorised with a simple silver pendant necklace, keeping her look understated and garden-party friendly. The former Loose Women panellist styled her blonde locks into perfectly bouncy waves and sported radiant, natural makeup for a fresh-faced glow.

© Instagram The star enjoyed performing at the charity gala

Offering fans an insight into the glamorous soirée, Penny shared several photos on Instagram and wrote: "So grateful to be a part of Saturday night's 'Dine & Disco', where @beverlyknight and @sirrodstewart performed.

© Getty Penny is Rod's biggest supporter

"Thanks @chrisevansfi and his team, plus the very generous 50 couples who donated towards the 1.7m raised for Children’s Charities."