Sofia Vergara, 50, poses in swimwear to debut big news

America's Got Talent star Sofia Vergara delighted fans on Sunday when she shared a revealing bikini selfie on Instagram, posing in nothing but a tiny black thong.

The 50-year-old lay on a sun lounger for the candid snap, with a twinkling blue swimming pool in the background, but all eyes were on her and her sunbathing attire of choice, with fans thrilled by her revealing photo.

"Queen of everything," one fan enthused, while another added: "I don't think there's a woman more stunningly beautiful, in the world." A third commented: "The most divine!"

© Instagram Sofia Vergara posed in a thong on Instagram

Sofia captioned the photo in her native Spanish, writing: "Lo mio es el verano!" which Instagram translates to "Mine is summertime."

In the sultry snap, Sofia is looking off into the distance, clutching a tiny silver compact from her just-launched sun care brand Toty. The brand says it creates 'multi-benefit sun care solutions beyond just sunscreen,' with the small pot Sofia has appearing to be the Ilumina CC Creamy Compact SPF 50, which retails at $54.

Toty launched earlier this month, marking Sofia's first foray into the beauty world, created in collaboration with Cantabria Labs, the makers of iconic SPF brand Heliocare.

Toty offers sunscreen, skincare, makeup, and wellness products, with Sofia explaining to Bazaar.com: "I wanted to bring something like Heliocare to the United States. We've had a million meetings to create something that will protect the skin and also fit the U.S. guidelines."

© Instagram Sofia Vergara looks after her skin in the sun

Fans were excited by Sofia's product range, with comments on Instagram flooding in. "I really hope @toty ships to India. Can't wait to try all the products and fall in love with them," one wrote, while another added: "So excited, can't wait to place my order!"

While her fans can't wait to sample Toty, Sofia shared that her husband, Joe Manganiello, and her son Manolo, 31, are less keen.

"It's hard with men," she lamented. "If we're on vacation and they're laying next to me, I'm putting sunblock on all of them. I don’t care what they say. They can kick and scream.

"I'm like, 'Joe, you're acting like I'm putting poop in your face. It's sunblock, for God’s sake."

© Instagram Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello

Explaining her dedication to protecting her skin, Sofia said: "I grew up in very tropical weather in Barranquilla, Colombia, and there was no one ever telling you, ‘'Don't get sunburn' or 'Don't tan,'

"I wish I had made that decision sooner also for the rest of my body, but I didn't. I just thought to save my face, and that was it. So, I haven't had my face in the sun without protection since the '90s."

Sofia went on to share that she used to have a relaxed attitude when it came to tanning, explaining: "I would fry like a chicken with coconut oil, my whole body."

