Olivia Rodrigo finally makes long-awaited announcement that leaves fans in a frenzy: 'I can't wait'

Olivia Rodrigo's officially back! After announcing that she would be releasing her first new single in nearly two years, 'Vampire,' on June 30, she took it a step further with another announcement.

The singer, 20, revealed that her sophomore album is finally in the offing, with the LP, titled GUTS, due for release later this year, September 8 to be exact.

Featuring a photograph of herself in a black lace top with a purple bra peeking out, and donning rings that bore the letters from the album title, she wrote: "My sophomore album GUTS comes out September 8th.

"I am so proud of this record and I can't wait to share it with you all! You can presave it now! Xoxoxoxo," she added, with a slew of heart emojis.

© Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo Olivia announced that her second album, "GUTS," will be here September 8

Fans immediately went into overdrive in the comments section for the post, leaving comments like: "GUTS ERA IS STARTING! SO EXCITED!!!"

Another wrote: "OR2 is real! OR2 is happening! OR2 is finally here!" and a third added: "OLIVIA YOU CANT JUST DO THIS???" Even the MTV official Instagram page left a comment which read: "TURNING ON MY COUNTDOWN RN."

Earlier in the month, she posted a photograph of herself with lavender band-aids covering up her neck, announcing 'Vampire,' her first single since 'Brutal' off her debut record SOUR.

© Getty Images It's the singer's second album, following 2021's "SOUR"

Olivia first burst onto the scene through television, thanks to her leading turns in the Disney Channel shows Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Apart from single releases through the latter, she officially entered the music industry in early 2021 with 'driver's license,' which became an instant smash, followed by other top five hits like 'good 4 u' and 'deja vu,' wrapped into a neat bow with the success of the parent album, which was a critical and commercial hit and won the former TV star three Grammy Awards.

© Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo The singer's comeback single is titled 'Vampire' and is out June 30

In a statement about GUTS, the singer shared: "For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.

"I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 – it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that's all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."

© Getty Images The singer also extensively toured in support of her first record

When speaking with Billboard ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards, she'd teased: "It's really exciting to think about the next world that's coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now."