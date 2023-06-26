Angela Bassett to receive long-awaited Oscar after unexpected move from the Academy that sparks debate

The 9-1-1 star has been previously nominated for her roles on What's Love Got to Do with It? and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Almost 30 years after Angela Bassett was first nominated for an Oscar for her role as Tina Turner in 1993's What's Love Got to Do with It?, she is finally getting her long-awaited, and very much deserved, Oscar.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that the actress alongside Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton will be receiving an honorary Oscar at this year's Governors Awards.

During the 1994 Academy Awards when the celebrated star was first nominated for Best Actress, Holly Hunter took the award for her role in The Piano. She was nominated again for Best Supporting Actress in 2023 for her role as Marvel's Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though the award went to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In a statement released Monday, Academy President Janet Yang said: "The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans."

She added: "Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting."

She noted that the honorary award is meant to "honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy."

© Getty Angela was first nominated for an Oscar in 1994

The three Oscars will be presented at the 14th annual Governors Awards on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, during which Sundance Institute's Michelle Satter will also be honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

As soon as news of Angela's incoming honorary Oscar win was announced, her fans were quick to celebrate her on social media, though many had mixed feelings about the decision.

© Getty The actress and her husband Courtney B. Vance at the 1994 Oscars

"She should have won for Black Panther!" one fan suggested, as others added: "Just give her a real one," and: "Give that lady all of the Oscars!" as well as: "Angela Bassett should have been an Oscar winner by now."

© Getty The star won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her role as Tina

Angela has previously opened up about feeling she deserved an Oscar for her role as the late 'Proud Mary' singer. During a 2018 appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, after the late night host read a comment from a fan maintaining they thought Angela deserved the award, she replied: "Yeah, me too."

© Getty Angela at the 2023 Oscars

However, earlier this year speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings ahead of the 2023 Oscars, she explained why she didn't feel "robbed" after her first nomination.

"Of course, in the moment you're hoping and praying and wishing [you'll win]," she confessed.

© Getty The actress inducting Tina into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in October 2021

She then added: "But I never... I don't walk away thinking 'I've been robbed,'" and noted: "That's too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life."

Angela maintained: "I choose to believe there was a reason why it didn't happen."