Pink's daughter Willow steals the show as she performs alongside famous mum - watch clip

Pink had fans stunned on Saturday night during her performance at Summer Time in Hyde Park with hair-raising acrobatics as she was launched into the air in a harness, but perhaps the most surprising moment was also one of the sweetest.

The So What songstress is a doting mum to two children, and her daughter Willow, 12, has been following in her famous parent's footsteps with her singing voice, with the pair releasing a duet, Cover Me In Sunshine back in 2021. In a heart-melting moment, which you can see below, Pink brought Willow out where the duo performed the hit for the assembled crowd.

WATCH: Pink's daughter Willow performs at Summer Time Hyde Park

The youngster was a natural as she performed for around 70,000 people, singing without a hint of hesitation, all the while being supported by Pink. And she looked absolutely adorable in a red and white striped dress. As she finished the song, the crowd broke out into rapturous applause.

Willow has been accompanying Pink on her recent tour and two weeks ago, she made a surprise appearance on the opening night of the singer's UK tour, Summer Carnival, which begun at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton.

© Burak Cingi Pink's concert was an acrobatic delight!

At the time, Willow's dad, Carey Hart, couldn't hide his pride at all, commenting: "So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink!!!!!. Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage."

Pink had hinted that her young girl would be joining her on tour joking on The Today Show back in February that Willow had a "job" on tour, with the singer having to explain the minimum wage to her young girl. She joked: "I said it's about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, 'I'll take $20. It's easier to do the math.' I'm like, 'That's not how you negotiate for yourself.' I'm like, 'You'll take $25 so it's easier math.'"

© Tommaso Boddi Willow and Jameson have been stepping out into the spotlight

Willow wasn't the only special guest that fans were treated to on the night, as Gwen Stefani brought out rapper Eve, who she collaborated on with Let Me Blow Ya Mind back in 2001.

Pink's children have begun entering the spotlight a lot more frequently over the past few weeks, and both Willow and her son, Jameson, six, joined the singer at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

© Frazer Harrison How sweet do Willow and Jameson look?

The kids already seem to be emulating Pink's fashion-forward style with Willow in a pink tiered tulle dress adorned with a sheer beaded capelet, while Jameson rocked a white T-shirt underneath a gray waistcoat and matching trousers, finshing his look with a pair of white trainers.

They also wore their hair beautifully, with Willow tying her brunette hair into a ponytail with a baby-blue bow, while Jameson decided to let his long blonde locks flow down the sides of his shoulders.

Pink was not to be outdone, and the mum-of-two looked absolutely captivating in a chic white Robert Wun outfit, that included a classic blazer with slit sleeves and wide-leg pleated trousers. She added some eye-catching gold earrings and a sparkling chain necklace, while wearing her hair in her signature mohawk style.