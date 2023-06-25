Beyoncé pays emotional family tribute in the middle of her show

The 'Cuff It' singer is in the midst of her tour's European leg

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour continues to dominate global stages, currently in the midst of its European leg. And she took time out of her latest show for a tender moment.

Watch in the video below as the singer asked the audience to join her for a sweet birthday tribute to a beloved family member.

WATCH: Beyoncé shares sweet family tribute in the middle of her show

Her sister, fellow singer-songwriter Solange Knowles, turned 37 on June 24 while Beyoncé toured in Frankfurt, Germany for the last of the tour's European dates.

After two shows in Warsaw, Poland, the Renaissance World Tour will pause for nearly ten days as preparations move Stateside for the North American leg.

© Getty Images The sisters share quite a close bond

The tour resumes on July 8 in Toronto, Canada, before moving to the United States a few days later, starting in Philadelphia. The tour finally comes to a close on September 27 in New Orleans.

The run of shows, in support of her album of the same name, marked her first global romp since her On The Run II Tour with Jay-Z in 2018, and her first solo outing since the Formation World Tour in 2016.

© Getty Images Beyoncé and Solange have taken the stage together as well

Early attendees have already given the performances rave reviews, praising the singer for her multiple incredible fashion moments, charismatic stage presence, and expansive 41-song setlist, featuring some of her biggest hits from past albums and fare from Renaissance.

The tour has also been liberal with the viral moments, most notably with her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy's occasional appearances during her shows, beginning first on May 26 in Paris.

© Getty Images Beyoncé's Renaissance tour has become a global smash

Since then, the 41-year-old singer has shared a few snaps of her daughter with immense pride and has been the epitome of a proud mama.

A recent Instagram photo compilation she posted showed off several of her glitzy stage looks from the tour, although the big highlight was the mother-daughter moment.

In the shot, Blue was dressed in a metallic silver jumpsuit with a loose button down and cargo pants in the same fabric over combat boots.

© Instagram The singer has also shared the stage on her tour with daughter Blue Ivy

Her mom on the other hand wore a sparkly jumpsuit with wide-legged trousers and metallic cups as she sang and motioned to her daughter, who struck a pair of peace signs.

Beyoncé also paid tribute to Blue soon after she first performed alongside her. The 'Break My Soul' hitmaker – who shares her three children with Jay-Z – shared a rare personal Instagram post featuring photos and clips of Blue strutting her stuff.

She wrote: "My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

© Getty Images Blue has joined the singer on several tour stops now

Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed Blue in 2012. They are also parents to twins Sir and Rumi, who turned six years old earlier in the month.