Beyoncé's children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir mark family celebration away from home

Beyoncé is incredibly close to her family and notoriously private when it comes to her personal life.

And this was no different on Sunday, when the star marked Father's Day with her loved ones.

This was marked away from home too, as the star is currently in Europe on her Renaissance tour. Jay-Z would have been no doubt spoiled by his three children, Blue Ivy, 11, and six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

For Father's Day, the family would have enjoyed spending time in Amsterdam, where Beyoncé was performing. What's more, her own father, Mathew Knowles, came out to the Dutch city to surprise her on the special day, making it all the more memorable.

This is not the only celebration Beyoncé and her family have marked away from home either.

© Kevin Winter Beyoncé marked Father's Day in Amsterdam this year

Earlier in the month, they celebrated Rumi and Sir's sixth birthday - which was again, a day where Beyoncé had taken off from her tour in order to spend time with her loved ones.

The tour has been a family affair too, with Jay-Z having been spotted in the audience a number of times, as well as Rumi - who sweetly held up a sign to support her big sister Blue while in Paris, as she has been joining her mom in each show.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy has joined the singer on several tour stops now

A fan account shared the sweet moment on Twitter, revealing the affectionate bond between Beyoncé's daughters. In the clip, Rumi was seen in the midst of friends and family at the Stade de France, cheering for her older sister and brandishing a sign that declared: "We Love You Blue!"

Blue has been showcasing her star potential from a young age, and has been pictured with her famous parents on a number of occasions at high profile red carpet events, and has even narrated the audio book, Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry - all before she's hit teenage years.

© Getty Beyoncé and Jay-Z are doting parents to three children

Her twins, however, have primarily been kept out of the spotlight, but have occasionally been pictured on their mom's social media.

Beyoncé loves nothing more than being a mother and previously opened up about parenthood during a rare television interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

© Beyonce on Instagram Beyoncé with her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

© Getty Images Blue Ivy with her dad at the 2023 Superbowl

The Lemonade hitmaker opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April 2018, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

She said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

