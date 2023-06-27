Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith causes a frenzy as she shares glimpse inside $3M home

Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith, 22, has opened the doors inside her multi-million dollar home in Malibu - and it's beautiful!

The Whip My Hair hitmaker took to Instagram this week to share footage of herself singing Quite Sane's Child of Troubled Times, from her recording studio in her living room.

Not only did Willow's followers get to enjoy her incredible singing voice, with many complimenting her vocal chords in the comments section, but they also got a glimpse from inside her home too.

VIDEO: Willow Smith shares glimpse inside her multi-million dollar home

The open-plan property boasts lots of natural light and windows, as well as a colorful couch covered in blankets, while artwork covers the walls.

Willow lives in a $3M eco home which is located along the waterfront in Malibu, an arguably dreamy location for the star to enjoy her downtime while not at work.

© Photo: Instagram Willow Smith doing yoga at her home in Malibu

The singer lives alone, but her house boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, meaning there's plenty of room for her friends and family to stay over.

MORE: Willow Smith wows with super long hair transformation - see photos

MORE: Willow Smith reveals major change to her body

The eco-friendly property has solar panels, a water recycling system and electric car charging ports.

Willow Smith is living her best life!

Willow is Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's youngest child and only daughter. The couple are also parents to 24-year-old Jaden Smith, while Will also shares oldest son Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

MORE: Will Smith’s daughter Willow turns heads in a birthday look no one saw coming

MORE: Willow Smith concerns fans with teary eyed selfie

All three of Will's children took him out earlier in the month to mark Father's Day, and a photo of the special moment was shared on social media.

Willow inside her living room in Malibu

The I Am Legend actor loves nothing more than spending time with his children, and opened up about his parenting journey last year in an episode of Showtime's All the Smoke.

MORE: Why Willow Smith left her famous family's home aged 16

MORE: Will Smith was left in utter disbelief over daughter Willow's change to her appearance

He said: "This has been probably the greatest period of my fatherhood. I was an OK father for my first son. I got a little bit better with Jaden. I got my sea legs with Willow and probably the last couple of years of my life I had sufficiently suffered enough to have real wisdom."

Willow Smith on the red carpet with her famous parents

This year has been very exciting for Willow, who back in May received the first-ever NFT accolade from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for her multi-platinum career.

MORE: Will Smith reveals his heart 'shattered' when son Jaden made a shock request

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith showcases baby bump in sheer dress in latest photo

“I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to engage in the sacred process that is music,” she said. Willow also took to the stage at Coachella 2023 with her famous father Will watching from the audience.

At the time, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star admitted that he "couldn't stop crying" as his daughter performed at the world-famous festival.

© Photo: Getty Images Willow Smith has a fabulous sense of style

During the big moment, Willow's brother, Jaden, also took to the stage to perform with his sister, with the siblings singing Summertime in Paris.

Jaden spoke about his adoration for his sister and her career as he joined her during the special performance. "It brings tears to my eyes as your brother to see you do this," he said.

"I love you so much. I’m so inspired by you, I'm so inspired and happy for what you're doing in the world and the amount of people’s lives you're changing with the music that you’re making."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.