Ryan Reynolds' hidden creative talent, projects with Blake Lively – and how he makes his workspace 'kid-friendly'

The Deadpool actor and the It Ends With Us actress balance their entrepreneurial ventures with parenting four children

For Ryan Reynolds, the separation between his professional and personal selves isn't as distinct as you'd think, based on a new interview with details of his life as an entrepreneur.

The Canadian actor, 46, is the founder and president of the production company and marketing agency Maximum Effort, which is based out of Los Angeles.

In an interview with domino, designer Michelle Toney opened up about creating the perfect workspace for Maximum Effort and how it reflects the actor's own approach to work and life.

"Maximum Effort is not a pretentious team," she said of the efforts to make the space as inviting and personality-driven as possible.

She shared some insight into Ryan's own penchant for design, which he shares with his wife Blake Lively, saying: "Ryan knows design, and he's done projects with Blake, so this is not foreign to him."

The Deadpool star added: "We wanted a space where people would choose to gather as opposed to feeling compelled to gather."

© Instagram Ryan plugged a look inside the Maximum Effort office space

Ryan co-founded Maximum Effort in 2018 with friend and marketing expert George Dewey, having worked on promotion for his brand Aviation Gin and handled production for the first Deadpool movie, Free Guy, and The Adam Project.

The organization is based in Santa Monica, running out of a 1930s style Art Deco building, including a courtyard for events and private spaces for meetings.

© Getty Images The Canadian actor founded the company in 2018, named after one of Deadpool's catchphrases

Michelle expanded upon the company's need for flexibility and employee comfort, revealing that she had designed the space with movable workstations and spacious floor plans.

Accommodations were made for all of Ryan's ventures, including Aviation Gin and Wrexham A.F.C. As a result, not only did the office have several nooks with TV screens to enjoy Wrexham matches, but also a swanky bar inspired by the Gin label's own design.

© Getty Images Ryan balances his on-screen career with numerous business ventures

"I took the shape of the top of the Aviation Gin label as a form for the shelf opening on the well, which is way more literal than I typically like to be, but it translated perfectly in this case," she says. "It makes the bar feel right at home."

Of course, as a father-of-four, Ryan's life often involved a balancing act between work and play, as a result of which, the offices were also designed to be family and kid-friendly while still maintaining an official air.

© Getty Images His journey with Wrexham has a place at the Maximum Effort space as well

"There had to be private office spaces – you need to be able to close the door and take a Zoom or a private executive phone call. So those are all upstairs," Michelle explained.

Ryan shared the story on his own social media, writing: "We love product placement so much we bathe in it," crediting the brands behind a majority of their furniture pieces for "making the Maximum Effort office look and feel its best."