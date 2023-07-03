Emily Andre bursts with pride for daughter Amelia as she celebrates huge win

Peter Andre's wife Emily delighted fans on Monday with the sweetest family update featuring her daughter Amelia.

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a glimpse inside her daughter's final cheerleading competition of the season. Emily was quick to heap praise on her little girl, highlighting her incredible talent and phenomenal sporting achievement.

Emily, who shares two children with her husband Peter, posted a montage of video clips and snapshots. In her post, the 33-year-old star shared a video of the mother-duo arriving at their hotel, in addition to a triumphant picture of Amelia, nine, clutching her medal on stage.

"Girls' road trip!!! Millie and I went up to Nottingham this weekend for Battle of Champions, her final cheerleading competition of the season. The girls absolutely smashed it, coming in first place and Royal Champions 2023!" Emily gushed in her caption.

© Instagram Emily shared a photo of Amelia's competition hair

She went on to say: "All of the teams did so well. It's so lovely watching her do something she enjoys so much, with such a lovely group of girls. Well done to all the @surreystarlets teams – see you next season!"

Emily's fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages. "Wow! Congrats to Milly! [red heart emoji] And I really admire you for how you manage to keep your kids private but at the same time showing your proud mum side!" wrote one, while a second wrote: "Congratulations Amelia. What a fantastic achievement."

A third chimed in: "Awww massive congrats! Hair looks great too," and a fourth added: "Well done to your team, it's lovely to see your daughter winning something, she's a credit to you and Peter. One proud mumma."

© Instagram Emily celebrated her daughter's huge win

Aside from Amelia, Emily also shares six-year-old son Theo with Peter. Beyond this, she is also a devoted stepmother to Peter's two children Junior and Princess whom he shares with his ex, Katie Price.

While Emily and Peter often share photos of their older children on their Instagram pages, the couple always conceal Amelia and Theo's identities to protect their privacy.

© Instagram Peter and Emily with their blended family

Last month, the family came together to celebrate Princess' milestone 16th birthday. To mark the special occasion, 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker Peter penned a sweet message.

Alongside a touching video montage, he penned: "Happy 16th birthday to my sweet, kind, caring and, let’s be honest, often moody daughter.

© Getty Emily and Princess share a close bond

"Hope today is everything you wish for. Pancakes are ready when you come downstairs as requested. But you still have to clean your plate.

"A princess to everyone else but always Bista to me. So proud of you. Stay kind, humble and funny. Love you so so much. @officialprincess_andre #proudpops @prince."

© Getty Peter on the red carpet with Junior and Princess

The birthday girl was quick to respond, writing: "Aww thanks Dad, love you loads."

Back in 2022, Emily shared a glimpse inside her family life with Peter. When it comes to her parenting approach with Princess and Junior, the 33-year-old told Closer magazine: "I tend to leave the disciplining up to Pete and often I feel like a big sister, which works really well for us."

She added: "I think routine helps kids feel safe in the structure… I try to keep things consistent for them as much as I can."