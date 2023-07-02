Christina Hall's husband Josh makes unexpected marriage confession as couple gives rare relationship insight

Christina Hall undoubtedly had a whirlwind romance with her husband Josh Hall, who she was first romantically linked to in 2021 and wed less than a year later.

However, he can admit that despite their quick chemistry, it's not his skills in the romance department necessarily knocking his wife's socks off.

Still, though he maintains he's not a romantic "by any means," he made sure that at least while he was still trying to swoop Christina off her feet, he was doing everything in his power to impress her.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight and giving insight into their marriage, Christina and Josh opened up about how their relationship really operates.

"I am not a romantic by any means," Josh confessed, before maintaining to his wife: "You are definitely the romantic."

Though he's not afraid to admit that he doesn't always bring a whole lot of romance into their marriage, he still gives himself some credit for one special moment early in their relationship, which he regards as one of the most romantic things he has ever done.

He recalled: "I'd say the most romantic thing I've done was your first birthday we spent together."

Josh continued: "The whole vacation could kind of be wrapped up into one romantic event, but the private dinner at that secret wonderland restaurant when we were the only ones there."

Christina's birthday is on July 9, and that same month it was publicly revealed that the two were dating. They got engaged the following September, and tied the knot in April of 2022, with a second wedding taking place in September.

The Christina on the Coast star then teased: "See, you impressed me at the beginning. You pretended you were romantic, but you really weren't."

She added: "You hooked me. You were like, 'Look how romantic I am,' because that was a romantic trip, but since then you're like, 'Eh, that's good. We're married.'"

Josh joked back with: "Oh yeah, once I had you the romance was gone," before adding: "You know what's romantic? 6:30 a.m. coffee every day," to which Christina said: "That's pretty nice."

Plus, Josh certainly knows how to step up where it counts, and that's as being a stepdad to Christina's three kids from her previous marriages: two with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, plus her three-year-old son Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Speaking with ET about his relationship with the kids, Josh said: "There's a lot of adjustments to being a stepdad," adding: "It's adjusting my time. Instead of having to just take care of [Christina], I've got three little ones that I have to give attention to as much as you do."

Still, he noted: "But I think it's very rewarding, because I now know that when those kids become contributing adults to society one day, I'll have had an impact on how they were brought up and what they become."