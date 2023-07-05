Elizabeth McGovern looked fabulously chic as she stepped out for a rare public appearance alongside her husband, Simon Curtis, on Wednesday.

The Downton Abbey star, known and adored for her role as Cora Crawley in the period franchise, and her beloved headed to watch the matches at Wimbledon as they took place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in SW19.

Elizabeth, 61, opted for a three-piece suit in a clean off-white shade, a clever nod to the tennis whites uniform, and contrasted it with a navy blue shirt underneath. The Academy Award-nominated actress polished off her sophisticated look with a pair of patterned loafers, delicate gold jewellery, and some fashionable cat-eye shades.

The American actress who played the Countess of Grantham is married to British film director Simon Curtis, 63. The pair married in 1992 and share two daughters together, Matilda, 29, and Grace, 25. The pair reside just a stone's throw away from Wimbledon in the leafy town of Chiswick.

© Karwai Tang Simon Curtis and Elizabeth McGovern at Wimbledon 2023

The couple could be seen looking engrossed in the matches taking place across many different courts on Wednesday. In one photo, Simon, who kept things casual but cool in a dark blue suit with matches shades, could be seen with serious, concentrated faces as they watched the tense game unfold on the court.

© Karwai Tang Elizabeth McGovern wore a white three-piece suit with a navy shirt baselayer on day three.

Simon is perhaps best known for his work on big blockbuster movies such as My Week with Marilyn, which starred Michelle Williams and Kenneth Branagh, and Woman in Gold, starring Ryan Reynolds and Helen Mirren. But the filmmaker had the opportunity to work alongside his wife as he undertook the role of director for the Downton Abbey sequel movie, A New Era, which was released in 2022.

In fact, Elizabeth opened up about what it was like working alongside her husband in the film. At the time of the film's release, the star spoke to HELLO! at the premiere and explained her experience: "I felt so proud of him.

© Karwai Tang The couple were gripped by the match

"I was a little bit worried going into it because it's really difficult going into a thing that's so established with so many actors doing their parts for so long but he rose to the occasion and was really brilliant, and he's done a fantastic film."

She added: "It's a very interesting challenge but I tried as much as I could to think of him as the director and not the guy who's always watching TV in the background."

© David M. Benett Simon Curtis directed the second Downton Abbey film

Meanwhile, also in 2022, Elizabeth revealed her secret to their successful and lengthy marriage: "When I was pregnant with our first baby, the doctor was checking for the baby’s heartbeat and asking if we wanted to know whether it was a boy or girl. My husband said, 'I don't care what it is. I just want it to have a sense of humour.'

"At that moment, I realised, 'That's why I'm with this guy.' Humour is a way of processing problems, which makes them easier to bear."