Johnny Depp seen hobbling on crutches and using medical boot amid ongoing tour

Johnny Depp has been pictured in a medical boot and using crutches to aid his walking, weeks after fracturing his ankle.

As seen on the Daily Mail, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was pictured Wednesday July 5 in Manchester, England, leaving his hotel wearing black pants, a check shirt and khaki jacket, with the boot strapped to his left leg. His right hand helped him to place his weight on the crutch.

The 60-year-old used the aid to make his way to the tour bus for Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup that has planned performances in Scarborough, Swansea, and London.

© Getty Images Johnny fractured his ankle in France

Johnny revealed the news of the injury five weeks ago when he took to Instagram to share the disappointing news that the band had to cancel several tour dates in Europe. "My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag," he began. "It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and The Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better."

"Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at the time," he continued.

"To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in Boston, New Hampshire and New York, but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!"

"Again, sincerest and deepest apologies. All my love and respect, J.D," he signed off.

© Getty Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry are the Hollywood Vampires

On June 8 the band - which is made up of Johnny, Alice Cooper, Tommy Henriksen, and Joe Perry - returned to the stage, and also revealed that proceeds from their following show, on June 10 in Istanbul, would be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

The ankle injury came during Johnny's time in France where he was promoting his new film Jeanne du Barry, which tells the story of King Louis XV and his 'favorite' lover Jeanne. Johnny plays the quarrelsome king, while French actress Maiwenn Le Besco, who also directed the flick, plays Jeanne.

© Getty Johnny had to cancel his Hollywood Vampires tour dates

It’s Johnny’s first feature film in three years and his first since he was awarded over $10 million from a jury over his accusation that ex-wife Amber Heard defamed him in her Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Six months after the court's decision, Amber paid the actor $1million after she made the decision to settle out of court.

"It's important for me to say that I never chose this," Amber later wrote in a public statement, adding: "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."