AGT star Heidi Klum, 50, wiggles in tiny bikini bottoms during family vacation

AGT star Heidi Klum is currently living her best life on vacation in Italy, sharing a stream of envy-inducing holiday photos and videos.

The 50-year-old's latest post sees her peering over the side of her balcony, dressed in a tiny striped bikini bottom, swaying her hips from side to side as she takes in the incredible view of the Italian landscape.

Heidi has been keeping her fans updated daily on her holiday antics, delighting her followers with a series of sensational swimwear photos, including several taken by her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, which see her stretching on the back of a boat enticingly.

The Germany's Next Top Model host is enjoying her time off ahead of returning to Los Angeles in a few weeks to film the America's Got Talent live shows alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

© Instagram Heidi Klum's vacation pictures are sensational

Heidi has visited several European destinations during her break, and during the Austria leg of her trip, her three youngest children, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13, joined her.

TRENDING NOW: Sofia Vergara, 50, poses in swimwear to debut big news

She is also mom to daughter Leni Klum, 19, who didn't join the vacation.

© Instagram Heidi Klum posed in a thong bikini on a boat

Heidi shares all four of her children with her singer ex-husband, Seal. He adopted Leni as a baby after meeting Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with her firstborn. Leni's biological father is Italian businessman.

Heidi and Seal divorced in 2012, but continue to co-parent, although it hasn't always been plain sailing. Seal told Us Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

© Instagram Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz are on vacation in Italy

Heidi and Tom married in 2019, and the supermodel is open about her feelings for him.

Reflecting on their marriage during a recent interview with People, Heidi shared how her life had transformed since meeting him. "For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with.

"Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner," she said.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub