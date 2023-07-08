Selena Gomez shows off gorgeous curves after being trolled for gaining weight

Hot girl summer! Selena Gomez showed off her gorgeous body in a rust-colored swimsuit on Friday, as she shared a series of pictures with her 'bestie' Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The pair reunited recently and enjoyed a summer's day of sunbathing, and in one picture Selena appeared make-up free and posing on her knees as Nicola leaned towards her and they smized for the camera. Sitting on a rattan garden bench, the pair were draped in blue towels. after clearly enjoying a day in the pool.

© Selena Gomez Selena and Nicola hammed it up for the camera

In another picture they cuddled together on a sun lounger, with Nicola in a white bikini, while a third showed Selena in the pool and resting on the edge as a gorgeous chocolate brown pitbull stood over her.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer also shared a TikTok that saw the pair giggling, and captioned it: "When you need your bestie."

© Selena Gomez The pair become good friends in 2022

The decision to confidently share pictures of herself in a swimsuit comes months after the 30-year-old defended herself from trolls who shamed her for her weight gain. The singer has been diagnosed with Lupus, and shared that her medication often has unintended side effects.

"[When I'm taking it, I] tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to lose weight," she said in a TikTok video posted in February. "I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through, and no one knows the real story.

"I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful. Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like shit, but I would rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."

© Jon Kopaloff Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

"Not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that," she added.

Selena and Nicola – and Brooklyn Beckham – have become close in recent months, and jokingly call themselves a "throuple". But Selena is also still close friends with Taylor Swift, and celebrated Fourth of July with her long time pal this past week.

© Taylor Swift Selena spent July 4 with Taylor and friends

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," wrote 33-year-old Taylor, referencing that the majority of the women in the picture Selena, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness – are single.

Selena shared the polaroids taken inside of Taylor's Rhode Island kitchen, revealing that they spent the day in high spirits, including, eating rocket popsicles, and enjoying a dance party as they used wooden spoons as microphones, and captioned her post: "Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals. I needed that."