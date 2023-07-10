Beyonce's Mother, Tina Knowles, falls victim to Los Angeles home burglary - report

Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyonce, recently experienced a harrowing burglary at her Los Angeles home. The unfortunate event led to the loss of approximately $1 million in cash and jewelry, as reported by TMZ.

The 69-year-old entrepreneur, who also alerted the police about a vandal on her property in April, discovered her misfortune when an acquaintance visited her estate. It was then revealed that thieves had absconded with a safe filled with valuables. At the time of the incident, Tina was reportedly out of town.

As of now, the details regarding how the intruders managed to enter the property and flee with the vault remain obscure. Local law enforcement is rigorously investigating the matter, searching for potential video footage and questioning neighbors who may have valuable information. To date, no substantial leads have emerged.

This recent intrusion follows a distressing incident in April when Tina contacted the police, prompted by unusual sounds near the front of her residence. It was later discovered that an individual was throwing stones at her mailbox.

Fortunately, the suspect was quickly apprehended after a helicopter kept track of his movements and was subsequently taken into custody. The suspect was reported to have been behaving erratically and was placed on psychiatric hold.

Tina shares her home with her husband, Richard Lawson, 76. Following the April incident, both Tina and Richard chose not to press charges or file a report. Thankfully, no injuries were reported during these unsettling episodes.

Meanwhile, Tina's daughter, Beyonce, her husband, Jay-Z, and their three children are currently in Toronto, Canada, where Beyonce is dazzling fans with her Renaissance tour. This much-anticipated world tour began in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10 and has been captivating audiences ever since.

After an extensive journey across Europe that lasted until the end of June, the Halo singer will continue to perform in North America until the end of September.

Upon the tour's conclusion, Beyonce will have graced the stage at 57 stadium shows in total. Beyonce and Jay-Z, both entertainment moguls, are the proud parents of three children: their daughter Blue Ivy, 11, and fraternal twins, Rumi and Sir, aged six.