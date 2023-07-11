David Muir supported by ABC colleagues as he shares news close to home in rare glimpse of family life

Though David Muir is notoriously private about his personal life, and glimpses of it on his social media come few and far in between, he made a heartwarming exception for a very special occasion.

The veteran news anchor, who grew up in Syracuse, New York, had a homecoming of sorts with his family, as his late uncle Doug Muir's work in photography was put on display at the Everson Museum of art in his hometown.

The ABC star received support from his colleagues and beyond, as he shared photos from the special event, which saw record turnout.

David took to Instagram and gave a special tribute to his family and the museum for honoring his uncle's work, first sharing a photo next to his cousin, Doug's daughter Heather Muir. Behind them a screen read: "Doug Muir: Coming Home," and the dates of the exhibit, which will run through September 3.

"This is my cousin Heather Muir and me on stage at the Everson Museum of Art – our hearts are still full after a record turnout to celebrate the work of her father, my uncle, the late photographer, Doug Muir," the journalist wrote in his caption.

David then shared that beyond the night honoring Doug's work, he used it as an opportunity to give back to the community that raised him. "We announced the first annual Doug Muir Photography/Art scholarships honoring the next generation of artists in the Syracuse City School District and surrounding community," he revealed.

He went on to list the lucky recipients of the inaugural scholarships: Selena Shenandoah, a graduate of Corcoran High School, headed to Boston University, where she'll study Architecture and Art History; Keiasia Tyrell Hines, a graduate of Nottingham High School, who plans to study Art and Design at Onondaga Community College; and Hannah Salvagni, "an active member of the Everson Teen Arts Council" who will study at Baylor University, and major in Spanish and Accounting.

Upon sharing the special news, David was promptly supported by his ABC colleagues and beyond, with Deborah Roberts writing in the comments section under the post: "So wonderful! Congratulations," as fellow ABC reporter Martha Raddatz also commented: "What an incredible tribute. Life changing for these students and a gift for all who will benefit from their artistic work."

Others added: "Wonderful tribute to your uncle! Congratulations to these ladies!" and: "Such an amazing tribute to your uncle's legacy and works. Congratulations to you, your family and the students," as well as: "This is a wonderful way to honor your late uncle and a wonderful way to help new artists."

David previously shared a glimpse of Doug's work with another post on Instagram back in May, when he shared a slew of his photos, including a particularly touching one where he's pictured at the age three, sipping from a cup of coffee with his father, Ronald Muir, plus more stunning, black-and-white snapshots that made for an idyllic display of mid-century suburbia.

David still has an unbelievable lakeside property near Syracuse. He grew up in Onondaga Hills, born to his father, Ronald, and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced early on, but continued to co-parent amicably. His mom later moved to Skaneateles, also in Onondaga County, and despite their separation, his parents raised him together.

He previously told Syracuse.com: "One of the images I won't forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," adding: "When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

David also has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, who runs a farm in Borodino, New York, plus two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage.