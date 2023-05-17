Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford break up – details on their split

The "Happier Than Ever" singer kept her relationship with the Neighbourhood musician private

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have called it quits, with a spokesperson for the "Bad Guy" singer confirming that the two had broken up.

In a statement obtained by one of her representatives by Page Six, it confirmed: "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends."

While there was no reason provided for the split, the rep stated that the rumors of cheating from either side were "false."

Billie, 21, and Jesse, 31, were first linked in October 2022 after fans heavily speculated that they were dating after spotting them out and about together.

After subtly confirming the romance on Instagram on November 1, they made it official by attending the LACMA Art and Film Gala less than a week later with Jesse by her side.

The former couple were last spotted together at Coachella in April, although rumors of their split began to circulate once Billie was seen at the Met Gala without Jesse.

© Getty Images A rep for Billie confirmed the two had split amicably

In November, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the singer gushed about her relationship with Jesse, who is the lead vocalist of the band the Neighbourhood.

"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said, before joking: "I managed to get…my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest [expletive] alive, but pulled his [expletive]! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?"

She continued: ""My love language is just physical touch. I just need to be touching skin all the time. Touching and cuddling and hugging, anything skin-related is a big thing for me."

© Getty Images And Vanity Fair Billie and Jesse were first linked in October 2022

Billie added: "Other than that, freedom. I don't want to be controlled. I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space.

"I want love and attention. Equal admiration is really important. I just am really inspired by this person, and he's inspired by me. It's really cool."

