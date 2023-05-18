Billie Eilish breaks silence after Jesse Rutherford split to celebrate a milestone

Billie Eilish is moving on post her split from fellow musician Jesse Rutherford by taking an opportunity to celebrate her career.

The singer, 21, shared her first social media post since news of the break-up went public, taking to her Instagram Stories with a milestone revelation.

She reshared a post from her label Darkroom Records founder Justin Lubliner celebrating a remarkable achievement: her 2021 song "Happier Than Ever" hit one billion streams on Spotify.

Tagging her and brother Finneas, the photo revealed that in the last four weeks alone, the song had been streamed 24 million times, and Billie added a few emojis to match.

The song is Billie's sixth song to hit the milestone, and the first from her second studio album of the same name, following "everything i wanted," "bad guy," "when the party's over," "lovely" with Khalid," and "ocean eyes."

It was announced on Wednesday that the singer and Jesse, 31, had called it quits on their relationship after less than a year of dating.

© Instagram Billie celebrated a milestone for her song "Happier Than Ever"

In a statement obtained by HELLO! from Billie's representatives, it was said: "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

The two were first linked in October 2022 when they were spotted out and about together holding hands.

After subtly confirming the romance on Instagram on November 1, they made it official by attending the LACMA Art and Film Gala together.

Playing into the conversation surrounding their 11-year age gap, the "bad guy" singer was dressed as a baby for Halloween in her social media confirmation post, while the alt-rocker transformed into a much older man. The photograph has since been deleted from the post.

© Getty Images A rep for Billie confirmed the two had split amicably

The former couple were last spotted together at Coachella in April, although rumors of their split began to circulate once Billie was seen at the Met Gala without Jesse.

In November, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the singer gushed about her relationship with Jesse, who is the lead vocalist of the band The Neighbourhood.

"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said, before joking: "I managed to get…my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest [expletive] alive, but pulled his [expletive]! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?"

She continued: "My love language is just physical touch. I just need to be touching skin all the time. Touching and cuddling and hugging, anything skin-related is a big thing for me."

© Instagram The two singers were together for less than a year

Billie added: "Other than that, freedom. I don't want to be controlled. I want to be trusted and I want to be able to have space.

"I want love and attention. Equal admiration is really important. I just am really inspired by this person, and he's inspired by me. It's really cool."

© Getty Images Billie and Jesse made it official at the LACMA in November

© Getty Images The pair have stated that their split was "amicable"

