Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg tease exciting news after 'best day ever' during holiday

The Strictly Come Dancing star and YouTuber are holidaying in Poland

Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are currently enjoying a summer holiday in Poland ahead of their busy work schedule this coming autumn.

The couple, who have been together since meeting on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018 and recently bought a jaw-dropping family home near Brighton, are abroad with Dianne's brother and his family and have been documenting their trip on social media.

Dianne has been regularly posting photos and videos of their adventures but surprised her fans when she appeared to tease some exciting news.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 34-year-old shared a close-up selfie of her and Joe clinking their drink glasses and smiling at the camera.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe teased exciting news whilst on holiday in Poland

"One of the best days ever, can't wait to share the vlogs and pics with you all," Dianne wrote, placing the text over part of her hand.

A fun video followed the photo, and it saw the group in a restaurant dancing to Polish music.

Dianne revealed that she was holidaying in Poland earlier this week. "Holiday time," she simply wrote alongside several photos of her and Joe's first days in Krakow.

© Instagram Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg during their holiday to Poland

A day later she shared several photos alongside her niece Zofia and admitted her "heart is so full" before asking her fans for travel recommendations.

"My heart is so full, also Joe has a new name as of today! Zofia calls him toe toe! Like the wizard of oz dog. @joe_sugg @buzzballz1 @melskilejman. Who has been to Poland and if so where do you recommend?" she wrote.

Dianne and Joe will no doubt make the most of their time away as the professional dancer will soon begin working again on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

© Instagram The couple recently bought an incredible home near Brighton

Dancers on the show normally meet their celebrity partners during the summer months, and rehearse for many weeks before the show begins in September.

The line-up for this year's show is yet to be revealed but it seems the audience is in for a surprise as there are reports that the show's producers have broken their golden rule of not allowing reality TV stars to take part.

© Matt Crossick - PA Images Dianne Buswell will soon head back to the BBC dancefloor

It's been reported that former Love Island star Zara McDermott will become the first star to join the dance competition.

The producers are reportedly hoping that her appearance will attract a younger audience.

Zara has become increasingly popular since leaving Love Island. The 26-year-old has nearly two million Instagram followers and has recently made several appearances alongside members of the royal family.

Most recently she united with the Princess of Wales to help her launch her Shaping Us campaign - which aims to highlight the importance of early years development.