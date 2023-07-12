The Pirates of the Caribbean star has a personal connection with the online sensation

Johnny Depp took to social media to share a sweet and emotional tribute to YouTube star and friend Kori Stovell aka Captain Kori.

11-year-old UK-based Kori ran the YouTube channel Kraken The Box, which has over 200k subscribers, with his mom Pixi, documenting his life as an aspiring sea captain while unboxing gifts and sharing stories.

© YouTube Kori Stovell aka Captain Kori passed away on Monday

Kori suffered from a heart condition and was on palliative care after two failed transplants, passing away on Monday, according to a message shared by their manager on their YouTube channel.

The adored online personality was a fan of Johnny, 60, for his performance as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and through Make-A-Wish America and UK, was able to speak with Johnny while in character as Captain Sparrow.

The video, posted last December, has racked up nearly a million views and features the Fantastic Beasts star speaking as his character, wishing Kori luck with his "Tubing You" channel and stating: "I am your number one fan."

© Getty Images The 11-year-old's disease was brought to the spotlight thanks to a message from Johnny

The actor took to his Instagram Stories with a link to a GoFundMe for Kori's funeral and final wishes, alongside a message to his friend and fan.

"Sail on my fellow Captain!" he wrote. "You honored us with your life. You humbled and amazed us with the courage and strength to be able to smile through it all.

"You've shown every one of us how to stay ahead of the curve with grace, humor, an incomprehensible understanding, and unparalleled dignity."

© YouTube The actor shared a message to Kori as Captain Jack Sparrow

He concluded: "You are a warrior, mate…We will meet again on the highest of seas…All my love and respect to you and your family, as always!!! X JD"

The channel's manager shared in a statement: "As some of you may have already seen. It is with a very heavy heart I announce that at 7.30pm GMT today our dear Captain has departed for his final journey."

© Instagram Johnny posted a tribute to the late YouTuber on his social media

They added that the channel would remain in honor of Kori, saying: "Many happy moments, days out and cheeky smiles to share with the world. We will also remain to follow on his wish of bringing awareness to Children's organ donation and helping charities around this."

A GoFundMe for Kori's funeral and wake has already raised nearly 50,000 pounds, and according to their manager, some of his final wishes include being "donned in his beautiful Pirate attire, of course with his signature tricorn."

© Getty Images Johnny's message as Captain Sparrow quickly went viral and has acquired nearly a million views

"[Mom Pixi] hopes to have him pulled by the same glass carriage and black horses that transported her mother. The resting place, Kori asked for carved stone with a pirate ship and Whitby Abbey layered on with his photo and Pixi would like it finished with marble floor with his hand and footprint lasered onto it."