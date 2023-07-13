Tom Cruise supported by son Connor and sister Lee Ann in New York - photos

Connor Cruise has flown to New York to support his Hollywood star father Tom Cruise as he promotes his latest film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old was pictured alongside his aunt, Tom's sister Lee, as they arrived at AMC in Times Square.

Whilst Tom walked in front of them, dressed in blue jeans and a black shirt, Connor followed him closely behind whilst dressed casually in a pair of blue trousers and a grey polo shirt.

The father-son duo are rarely pictured together, but sometimes reunite to enjoy sporting events together, such as NBA games or Formula 1.

© Backgrid Tom Cruise seen arriving at AMC in Times Square where he is promoting his latest Mission impossible film

Tom is very close to his eldest children, Connor and Bella Cruise, whom he adopted alongside his former wife Nicole Kidman. The Hollywood star also has a great relationship with his sister Lee Ann, who acted as his publicist for many years. Currently, Lee Ann works as Tom's assistant.

Despite being the son of one of Hollywood's most famous actors, Connor leads a very private life in Florida, where he enjoys playing golf and deep-sea fishing, as his Instagram account often shows.

© Backgrid Tom Cruise's sister Lee and his son Connor followed the actor closely behind

Before leading a more private life, however, Connor tried his hand at different artistic jobs. After giving acting a try back in 2008, appearing in the film Seven Pounds and later the remake of Red Dawn in 2012, he worked as a professional DJ under the name "DJ C-Squared" and even released his own song on Spinnin Records.

Back in 2021, he revealed his dreams of becoming a barbecue influencer, telling his Instagram followers: "After many friends telling me I have finally decided to start a food IG @connorsmeatshack with my bestie @kimj526. Give it a follow if you like backyard steaks, bourbon, chicken, or really whatever we are feeling like that day."

© Instagram Connor often shares photos from the golf course

Connor has never spoken publicly about his father, but back in 2016 was forced to deny reports of a strained relationship with his mother Nicola Kidman.

Speaking to Woman's Day at the time, he said: "I love my mum. I don't care what people say, I know that me and mom are solid. I love her a lot."